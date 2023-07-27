Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks chemistry 'speeding up' in Cowboys camp

"We're great," said Prescott of his chemistry with Cooks. "That's a credit to him. I don't want to give myself too much credit. That's a guy that's a true pro. That's a guy who you can look at his resume throughout this league, look at his numbers and, honestly, you see the way he prepares and the way he takes care of his body.

"The way he approaches the game — you can see that he came in playing with some of the best quarterbacks and some of the better coaches in this league. He's been trained the right way and, going into Year 10, he's vital to our team's success."

And, all things considered, it's as much about Cooks' ability to mentor to the younger receivers — e.g., the instant change being seen in Jalen Tolbert — is as priceless as his physical skillset.

"What he's gonna be able to add in his stats and in his play, but in his leadership alone, I can tell you guys like CeeDee [Lamb] and Michael Gallup are thankful for that," Prescott added. "He's just a helluva guy that allows our chemistry to speed up."

Needless to say, the feeling is very mutual.

"He works, we're cut from the same cloth," said Cooks of what impresses him most about the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. "All we know is work and to continue to perfect our craft, be hard on ourselves and try to get better every single day."

The two picked up right where they left off in minicamp when Prescott connected with Cooks for a deep touchdown pass on Day 2 of training camp, and all signs point to an explosive connection that is expected to combine with that of Lamb's and Gallup's to again take the Cowboys offense/passing attack to a once-familiar level of lethality.