Dak Prescott, Brandin Cooks chemistry 'speeding up' in Cowboys camp

OXNARD, Calif. — Dak Prescott and Brandin Cooks may or may not be a huge fan of the traditional sciences but one thing is for sure, and it's that their chemistry is top-notch. The two hit the ground running following the acquisition of the latter in the spring, and it's quickly expanded over the past several months leading into 2023 training camp.
And with two practices in Oxnard now under their belt, and many more to come, Prescott hints at the duo not simply being where they need to be as a quarterback and receiver combo, but they're ahead of schedule at this point.
That's due in large part to the additional work and bonding they've done outside of the building in Frisco, which includes workout sessions in the D4KYARD and a retreat to Georgia with the other QBs and wideouts.
"We're great," said Prescott of his chemistry with Cooks. "That's a credit to him. I don't want to give myself too much credit. That's a guy that's a true pro. That's a guy who you can look at his resume throughout this league, look at his numbers and, honestly, you see the way he prepares and the way he takes care of his body.
"The way he approaches the game — you can see that he came in playing with some of the best quarterbacks and some of the better coaches in this league. He's been trained the right way and, going into Year 10, he's vital to our team's success."
And, all things considered, it's as much about Cooks' ability to mentor to the younger receivers — e.g., the instant change being seen in Jalen Tolbert — is as priceless as his physical skillset.
"What he's gonna be able to add in his stats and in his play, but in his leadership alone, I can tell you guys like CeeDee [Lamb] and Michael Gallup are thankful for that," Prescott added. "He's just a helluva guy that allows our chemistry to speed up."
Needless to say, the feeling is very mutual.
"He works, we're cut from the same cloth," said Cooks of what impresses him most about the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year. "All we know is work and to continue to perfect our craft, be hard on ourselves and try to get better every single day."
The two picked up right where they left off in minicamp when Prescott connected with Cooks for a deep touchdown pass on Day 2 of training camp, and all signs point to an explosive connection that is expected to combine with that of Lamb's and Gallup's to again take the Cowboys offense/passing attack to a once-familiar level of lethality.
It all begins with chemistry, and that's just science.