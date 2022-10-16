Dak Inactive, But Has Pre-Game Throwing Session

PHILADELPHIA – There were smiles all around after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed his planned 25-minute throwing session prior to the Cowboys game against Philadelphia here Sunday night.
Smiles from the coaching staff, members of the front office, the receivers he was throwing to, but most importantly Prescott himself, though listed as one of the team's inactives a fifth straight game after fracturing his thumb in the season opener, meaning Cooper Rush was starting his fifth straight game, with Will Grier the backup.
But from all indications watching Prescott throw during this session, he should be ready to at the very least jump back into practice this coming week with the Cowboys preparing to face the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium.
Prescott threw to stationary receivers at first, but then progressed to throwing routes, taking snaps under center and shotgun snaps. His accuracy was rather amazing for a guy coming back from the fracture to the bone below his right thumb. The ball barely hit the ground, missing only two passes, a couple other at least hitting his receiver hands.
And he certainly was "spinning it," just what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this past week he needed to see. Well, the coaches certainly saw that, Prescott throwing with his usual velocity while continuing throw 20 to 25 yards passes from the imaginary line of scrimmage. And when taking shogun snaps from the 10-yard line, his throws on fade routes and back-shoulder fades were spot on.
"I wouldn't be throwing if I couldn't throw with my usual velocity," Prescott said after completing his workout.
And when asked to gauge exactly where he was in his comeback, Prescott estimated he's at an "A," but that he wants to improve to an "A+."
Prescott only wore some black tape on the lower part of his right hand and thumb, but no protective covering.
So, the next step is for Dak to get back to taking competitive snaps in practice, which likely would first take place on Wednesday of this week when the Cowboys return to full workouts.