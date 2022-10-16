Dak Inactive, But Has Pre-Game Throwing Session

Prescott threw to stationary receivers at first, but then progressed to throwing routes, taking snaps under center and shotgun snaps. His accuracy was rather amazing for a guy coming back from the fracture to the bone below his right thumb. The ball barely hit the ground, missing only two passes, a couple other at least hitting his receiver hands.

And he certainly was "spinning it," just what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this past week he needed to see. Well, the coaches certainly saw that, Prescott throwing with his usual velocity while continuing throw 20 to 25 yards passes from the imaginary line of scrimmage. And when taking shogun snaps from the 10-yard line, his throws on fade routes and back-shoulder fades were spot on.