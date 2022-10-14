Dak Officially Listed As Questionable vs. Eagles

McCarthy said Prescott has some general body soreness Friday, which was to be expected after his first practice work in a month. The Cowboys had their normal Friday walkthrough and will practice Saturday before their road trip to Philadelphia.

"He's sore as you could expect. That's the most he's thrown to this point. … But I think we're in a good place," McCarthy said.

With signs pointing to Rush as the starter again this week, McCarthy was asked if he's seen enough this week to know whether Prescott – even if he's not quite ready to take over starting duties yet – could possibly be available in an emergency backup role Sunday.

"Not yet because he's thrown individual routes. We've thrown on air. We haven't yet thrown in a competitive drill," McCarthy said. "That's one of the next hurdles. Hopefully we'll potentially get over that in tomorrow's (Saturday's) practice."

Asked the same question Friday afternoon on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said, "As we make those final decisions we'll certainly make that known, but right now we haven't made any final decisions."

McCarthy said Prescott will go through a pregame workout on the field in Philadelphia. He did the same thing last October at Minnesota but was ultimately inactive for that game with a calf strain.

"We're on schedule. Just keep progressing him," McCarthy said. "I look for him to have a really good workout tomorrow (Saturday) and just keep hitting the targets."

All along, the Cowboys have not circled a specific game date for Prescott's return. Jones was asked if Prescott could be ready to play by the end of the month, which would be the Oct. 30 home game against the Chicago Bears in two weeks.