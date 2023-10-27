Dak on criticism, disrespect: 'It really doesn't matter'

"They're just as big of bullies as these other guys. People decide who and when should get breaks. I wasn't raised like that. I treat everybody the same. I talk about everybody the same, give everyone the same benefit of the doubt. That's the type of real person that I stand on.

"A lot of these dudes aren't real."

For his part, Prescott has tuned it out and remained locked in on the task at-hand: getting to and winning a Super Bowl.

"I don't deal with it," said Prescott as the Cowboys exit their bye week and prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams. "People talk. They're always gonna talk. … I've always felt this way: I'm most critical of myself when it comes down to it.

"So, [criticism from] outside of this building, if you don't know the true X's and O's of what's being talked about, and what's being asked of me in this position, then it really doesn't matter. But it's also something that experience creates. It's getting old, I guess."

Parsons has owned headlines the past couple of weeks in defense of Prescott and the Cowboys, along with other players around the league he feels are being disrespected, or rather "bullied", and the First-Team All-Pro pass rusher has taken a strong stance against it, as noted above; and that includes going so far as to name names.

Make no mistake about it, Prescott appreciates the Lion standing guard.

"I try to miss a lot of it, but [that one] is hard to miss," he said. "He's got the platform. Obviously, you appreciate it when a teammate is standing up for you but, in the sense of comparing us to other teams, I've been in this organization for eight years; and whether you bitch about [the criticism] or not, it's not gonna stop.

" … [But] he can talk all he wants. That's Micah."

What can silence most of the noise will be a Super Bowl victory, though that itself will only last for so long when you're wearing a Cowboys' uniform because, inevitably, the noise ramps back up and the cycle ultimately continues.

Prescott looks forward to pressing the proverbial mute button with a Lombardi trophy, though.