Dak on Playing With Zeke: "We Grew Up As Men" 

DALLAS – Dak Prescott has never known what his NFL career is like without Ezekiel Elliott.

Obviously, he's about to find out but that doesn't make it any easier on the Cowboys QB, who answered questions about the recent departure of Zeke.

Dak said the new of Zeke being released on Wednesday hadn't really hit him yet, when talking on Thursday during a community event in Dallas.

"It's tough. He's a brother, playing the game with a brother to start our NFL career and share so many memories," Dak said. "We grew up as men with this organization. I really can't imagine taking the field without him. I don't know if it's completely hit me yet."

Prescott said he's "hurt" about the news, but also mentioned that his feelings on the matter take a backseat to those of Elliott, who is now headed to the next chapter of his career, likely with another team.

"Obviously, I've talked to him. I'm hurt. I'm sure he is," Prescott said. "But it's more important for me to just support him. I know he's got more opportunities coming his way. I love that guy, I'm proud of him."

Prescott, a fourth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2016, joined a rookie class that was headlined by Elliott, the No. 4 overall pick that year.

Technically, Prescott is the only player from that class still on the roster, although Anthony Brown (sixth-round) has played the last seven years in Dallas but is an unrestricted free agent this season.

Without Zeke in the lineup, the Cowboys have some holes to fill at the running back position. It'll likely start with Tony Pollard, who was given the franchise tag. But other than Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle, the Cowboys have no other experienced backs. They will likely use the NFL Draft to bolster the position.