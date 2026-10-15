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Dak Prescott expecting blitzes from Packers, recalls memories of playing Green Bay

Oct 15, 2026 at 05:25 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

10_15_ Dak Prescott

FRISCO, Texas – Last week against the Buccaneers, the Cowboys offense had some trouble with Todd Bowles' blitz-heavy gameplan on defense, as Tampa Bay pressured Dak Prescott 13 times.

On Sunday night against the Packers, Prescott is expecting more of the same from Green Bay's new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

"Whether it's copying them or doing some of his plan that he did when was in Arizona last year, we didn't handle the blitz well," Prescott said. "So I'd be naïve to think that he's not going to. Let's do it."

Gannon, who was the Cardinals head coach from 2023-2025, has led the Packers to the fifth-highest pressure rate in the NFL this season (42.2%) while blitzing 33.2% of the time, the 13th highest-rate in the league. In 2025, Arizona's defense pressured Prescott 15 times and sacked him five times as well, with the Cardinals going on to win 27-17 at AT&T Stadium.

To start the season, Green Bay has been getting to the quarterback without former Cowboy and All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons, who is still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in December 2025.

It's been nearly 14 months since the Cowboys traded Parsons to the Packers for DT Kenny Clark and two first-round picks just before the start of the 2025 season. Four weeks after the season began, Parsons was back at AT&T Stadium, this time as a visitor, in a game that ended in a 40-40 tie between Green Bay and Dallas.

Naturally, as a competitor, Prescott "absolutely" wishes Parsons was on the field Sunday night. That said, he believes this game isn't about the organization against Parsons.

"You play this game, and you wanted to play in the NFL as a kid to play against the best," Prescott said. :That's what this league is about and that's what everybody wants. So it's what makes it fun. Obviously, wishing him all the best getting healthy. Caught up with him a lot this off season just here in Dallas while he was rehabbing. He knows I support him in that."

"At the end of the day, it's just the Cowboys versus the Packers. This isn't me versus Micah or the Cowboys versus Micah, it's about us going in and getting a win."

In his career, Prescott is 1-5-1 against the Packers across seven meetings in the regular season and postseason. He still remembers the lone win against Green Bay, which came on the road at Lambeau Field 30-16 in Week 6 of his rookie 2016 season.

"I think they honored Brett [Farve] that night," Prescott recalled. "It was a lot of four jerseys. [Ezekiel Elliott] had a hell of a day. [Cole Beasley] had an amazing route down in the red zone. It was fun, it was my first time going to Lambeau. Being a rookie, being told how hard it is to play there and to win there and just the atmosphere and the environment of the fans, and all of that was felt. So it was great to go up there, come out with a victory."

"I joked on the production call that after I won that game, I'm like, 'What's so hard about playing up here?' But I've been back since and didn't win, so I understand. Excited just about getting up there. It's one of the places where football is at it's purest form. Whether it's the fans and the environment and just the tow, excited for it."

He also remembers the five play, 97-yard drive that took :33 seconds at the end of the first half in that game.

"Backed up, Lucky Whitehead on a jet sweep, gave us a lot of room," Prescott said. "Took it back out to midfield or so, made a throw I think two plays later and hit Brice Butler back right corner of the end zone. It happened pretty fast."

The not-so-fond memory for Prescott and the Cowboys was the 2023 Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium, where Green Bay stunned the Cowboys in a 48-32 victory, the first loss of the season Dallas had suffered at home.

Since that game, the Cowboys are 16-22-1 and have not reached the postseason. Prescott was asked if he buys into people saying the organization hasn't recovered from that loss.

"No, I don't." Prescott said.

The opportunity for Prescott's second career win against the Packers, and Dallas' third win of the season, comes on Sunday night.

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