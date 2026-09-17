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Dak Prescott on Cowboys home opener: 'We've got to go win'

Sep 17, 2026 at 04:27 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas – Heading into the home opener on Sunday against the Commanders, the Cowboys sit at 0-1 following a 28-20 loss to the Giants last week.

That only emphasizes the meaning of Dallas' performance on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in the eyes of quarterback Dak Prescott.

"There's definitely must wins in this league. I know you don't want to say it, and at the end of the day, if it didn't happen there's still time, there's a lot of opportunity. But just from a team, this team, all the changes, all the excitement, yeah, we've got to go win." Prescott said. "What a great opportunity to do it against a division opponent that we know pretty well."

"Obviously, they've made a number of changes on their side. But yeah, we're looking forward, feel great about our game plan. We've got to start fast. Looking back at last week, especially on our offensive side. We start fast, that's a different game. It's about starting fast, being our best version just through the discipline, through the little things and allowing our playmakers to take over."

In his career, Prescott is 33-17-1 when coming off a loss, among the best in active quarterbacks in the NFL. What goes into his approach that makes him so successful in that setting?

"Just to stick to it," Prescott said. "A lot of times, people panic. A lot of times people want to change everything. For me it's about doubling down. I know our approach, I know the coaches and everything that we did in that gameplan was right, we just didn't get it done in a tough NFL game, in a one possession game and still had opportunities."

If Prescott wants to lead Dallas to his 34th such win, he says establishing the run game will be "vital" in doing so.

"Everything, the running game starts it, and everything opens up after that," Prescott said. "Obviously, you know how much we all and myself love the run action, the play action, you can't do that unless you're getting good runs. Then once you do that, they'll load up the box and then we can let our playmakers attack outside."

After only gaining 69 yards on 18 carries as a team, plus an uncharacteristic taunting penalty on Javonte Williams on his way into the endzone, Prescott has seen urgency from Williams and Dallas' offensive line to find their footing again.

"I know the offensive line is excited for it, I know that they're pissed about their performance last week and not getting it done, and I know they're gonna come out ready to go." Prescott said.

On the other sideline, the Commanders will be ready to go too. Former Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, who is heading into his third year as the Commanders' head coach, has a lot of new faces on defense including Daronte Jones, their new defensive coordinator.

Jones was one of the candidates the Cowboys interviewed for their defensive coordinator vacancy this offseason. He previously was with Brian Flores and Minnesota Vikings as a defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator from 2022-25. Looking back at some of what Jones and Minnesota did over the course of that time, as well as their Week 15 win over Dallas last year, has helped Prescott and the offense prepare for what they'll see Sunday.

"You check where he's been from, his roots," Prescott said of what goes into planning against a first-time coordinator. "Going back and watching some Minnesota stuff, and that's where he was last year, and his game against us, some of the their matchups that they had, would they play like the old Minnesota did against us? And you've got the preseason tapes and you've got game one."

"But particularly on this team too, the head coach is a defensive guy. A guy that [we're] familiar with, understanding what he's trying to get done. So I think even just from game one of the preseason, you can see the mesh of the two schemes coming together… it's about just getting as much information as you can, but not overthinking it and doing the things we're really good at."

Prescott was asked about some sentiments of impatience from fans following Dallas' Week 1 loss, and those who may be thinking "it's just the same Cowboys of the last two years." What would he say to that?

"I mean, it's a long season," Prescott said. "I love our fans, but I don't necessarily feel like I need to speak to that fan, you know? Sorry for them. If they're a real fan, they'll stick with it. They'll trust it. They'll believe in it. And at the end of the day like we just said, it is one game."

"And yeah, it sucks, it's the first game, nobody is more pissed than myself and these guys in here. We didn't want to start 0-1. We were as excited as any fan out there about the offseason and the things we've done and the training camp. Turn that energy and come to the game this Sunday and be as loud as you can. We appreciate it."

After the Cowboys conclude their Week 2 game, a different week of preparation awaits them as they get ready to fly to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for their Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

For Prescott, the early preparation for the trip is fairly easy.

"Win on Sunday." Prescott said.

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