Dak Refusing To Be Worried About WR Corps

"You're never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back. You've got an opportunity to move forward, you've got an opportunity to grow. If you don't do that, you're in trouble and you've already lost to begin with," Prescott said. "I just know, the young guys that we've got, the guys that we already have are going to step in and take on bigger roles. I continue to say exciting, but that's what it is. And the reason is, is because I feel like a lot of you — and people don't know necessarily — what these guys are, what these guys can do."

The "young guys" mentioned here include rookies such as Jalen Tolbert and Dennis Houston, a rookie free agent who has found himself often running with the first-team offense.

Reluctant to single out a receiver, Dak did mention those two rookies that have impressed him.

"A lot of young guys have stepped up. Just to say one would be cheating the other," Dak said. "But obviously Dennis Houston and Tolbert, just to start off on who have been in there and taken more reps. You're asking 'hey, give us an X, give us a Z,' just coming in, just trying to play whatever position and be available to the offense. That's how you get on the field, doing as many things as you can and doing it at a high level. That's what these young guys are doing right now."

Other players that have taken advantage of their additional reps include Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and T.J. Vasher.

But let's not overlook the No. 1 receiver in CeeDee Lamb, who assumes this role after the Cowboys parted ways with Amari Cooper this offseason.