Battlegrounds: Top 5 Battles To Watch At Camp

3. Swing Tackle

Over the last two seasons, Tyron Smith has missed a total of 20 games. While he's healthy, he is one of the best offensive linemen in the league. When he's not, there needs to be a solid backup plan to rely on.

Right now, there seems to be a three-way competition for the swing tackle spot between Tyler Smith, Matt Waletzko, and Josh Ball, who have a combined NFL experience of zero games. Smith who was taken in the first round this past April would likely be the front runner if not for challenging for the starting left guard spot as well. Waletzko was also a draft pick, selected in the fifth round, who strung together impressive practices in minicamp. Ball spent last year mostly inactive while dealing with early injuries and being buried on the depth chart.