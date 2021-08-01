Notebook: How Jaylon Smith Has Impressed Quinn

15 / 19

On Thursday, Mike McCarthy admitted that the coaching staff has to "be cognizant of the long road" when it comes to Ezekiel Elliott's snap count, carries and long-term health. That mentality applies to training camp and extends all the way into the early season, hopefully with a late season reward.

McCarthy noted the "volume" that Elliott has shouldered in his first five years in the league, and that the coaching staff will have to show some discipline by trusting some of the younger players early in the season.

"We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed."

While on the topic of the running game, McCarthy said that the role of a fullback and a two-back offense is returning to the league and that they need to make sure the defense practices against it in preparation.

"Your two-back schemes the last couple years have increased [in the NFL]," McCarthy said. "You'll see it the next couple practices. We're going to see it [on defense] more than we have. Dan [Quinn] needs to see the two-back stuff."

He also implied that the offense will run two-back schemes more as well this season.

"We need to do a little more of it. We need to line up and run the ball when we want to run the ball no matter what [the defense] is in, too. We need to have some more of that. We don't want to be where we're checking it all the time and just playing exclusively a one-back offense."

— Jonny Auping (7/29)