Notebook: How Jaylon Smith Has Impressed Quinn

OXNARD, Calif. – One of the biggest question marks of this camp is at the linebacker position. Whether or not it's about Jaylon Smith specifically, and if he can return to form that had him in the Pro Bowl in 2019, or just how Dan Quinn is going to use them all, but the linebackers are a big question mark.
So far, we can tell that rookie Micah Parsons is going to line up all over the place. But what about Smith?
Dan Quinn was asked about Smith's progress and the new DC highlighted the area that is standing out.
"One thing that has jumped out to me is I feel like his stride extension has improved," Quinn said of Smith. "I feel every bit of his speed. There has been a couple of plays where he was flying. He is working extremely hard and he is closing. Vroom. You feel that speed. That is one of things that I have seen."
Quinn also said Smith is being used on more blitzes than before.
"I think he is a physical player," Quinn said. "He has always had a run and hit factor to him. That is something I looking forward to seeing come to light for him."
— Nick Eatman (7/31)
