Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Schedule | 2021

|Date
|Event
|Wednesday, July 21
|10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference
|Thursday, July 22
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Saturday, July 24
|10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Sunday, July 25
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Monday, July 26
|No practice
|Tuesday, July 27
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Wednesday, July 28
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Thursday, July 29
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Friday, July 30
|No practice
|Saturday, July 31
|Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Sunday, August 1
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Monday, August 2
|No practice
|Tuesday, August 3
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Wednesday, August 4
|TBD Team travel to Canton, Ohio
|Thursday, August 5
|7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Kickoff Dallas time
|Friday, August 6
|No practice
|Saturday, August 7
|3:00 p.m. Practice with LA Rams
|Sunday, August 8
|No practice
|Monday, August 9
|No practice
|Tuesday, August 10
|Heroes Appreciation Day
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Wednesday, August 11
|11:00 a.m. Practice
|Thursday, August 12
|10:15 a.m. Practice
|TBD Team travel to Arizona
|Friday, August 13
|9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona
