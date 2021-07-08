Offseason | 2021

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Schedule | 2021

Jul 08, 2021 at 03:31 PM
Date Event
Wednesday, July 21 10:00 a.m. Opening Press Conference
Thursday, July 22 11:00 a.m. Practice
Saturday, July 24 10:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
11:00 a.m. Practice
Sunday, July 25 11:00 a.m. Practice
Monday, July 26 No practice
Tuesday, July 27 11:00 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, July 28 11:00 a.m. Practice
Thursday, July 29 11:00 a.m. Practice
Friday, July 30 No practice
Saturday, July 31 Training Camp: Cowboys Back Together
11:00 a.m. Practice
Sunday, August 1 11:00 a.m. Practice
Monday, August 2 No practice
Tuesday, August 3 11:00 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, August 4 TBD Team travel to Canton, Ohio
Thursday, August 5 7:00 p.m. Kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Kickoff Dallas time
Friday, August 6 No practice
Saturday, August 7 3:00 p.m. Practice with LA Rams
Sunday, August 8 No practice
Monday, August 9 No practice
Tuesday, August 10 Heroes Appreciation Day
11:00 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, August 11 11:00 a.m. Practice
Thursday, August 12 10:15 a.m. Practice
TBD Team travel to Arizona
Friday, August 13 9:00 p.m. Kickoff at Arizona

Advertising