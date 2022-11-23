#NYGvsDAL

Presented by

Clark Beating The Odds In His Rookie Season

Nov 23, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Hailey Sutton
Damone-Clark-beating-the-odds-in-his-rookie-season-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

Standing 6'3" and weighing 239 pounds, Damone Clark was a menace in his final season at LSU, so you can imagine his confidence was pretty high ahead of this year's NFL Draft. However, a meeting with the medical staff at the Scouting Combine changed everything.

"I didn't even know about it to be honest with you. I felt perfectly fine," said Clark. "Finding out the way I found out, at the time of when I found out, it was tough for me, but I wouldn't change it for anything because I know God has something better for me."

That finding? A herniated disc in his neck, an injury that would require surgery to repair. Ironically enough, it was Dallas Cowboys team physician Dr. Andrew Clavenna who discovered it.

"They showed me the MRI, and to be honest, I didn't know what I was looking at. I just heard them telling me, 'You've got a herniated disk; it's going to require surgery,'" said Clark. "I'm thinking in my head, like, You all got the wrong person. I've never been hurt before. Never missed any games. I'm good. But it turns out that it was me."

Following the news, Clark made a call to his agent before continuing to work out in drills at the combine.

Then, for the first time in his life, he prepared for surgery.

On March 24, Clark underwent a successful spinal fusion and was eventually drafted in the fifth round by America's Team. But the road to recovery was just getting started.

"Not having surgery before to sitting in the house all day, that was frustrating," said Clark.

His family is who Clark said helped him the most, as well as his new teammates, specifically fellow Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who had the same procedure done in 2019.

"Since I got here, Leighton has been the guy who checked on me every day even though I wasn't playing," said Clark. "Leighton was a guy who asked how I was doing mentally. He just kept telling me to stay prepared, your moment is going to come."

Just as his injury was unexpected, so was his defensive debut. After his 21-day window was activated in October, he got his first game snaps on Oct. 30 against the Chicago Bears. He was only expecting special team reps … until his name was called.

"I was doing a lot of (scout) teams [in practice], getting my feet and stuff back under me, and (Anthony Barr) went down in the game," said Clark. "I just remember [Senior Defensive Assistant] George [Edwards] saying, 'Damone! Damone! Go!' and I'm just like, Hey, this is my opportunity to just make the most of it. I just ran out there and it was happy. I was just happy to be out there."

Clark has now since seen action in three games ahead of Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the New York Giants, with ten total tackles on the season. While working through the recovery of a spinal fusion had its frustrations, he says it was all a part of the process.

"I feel like I still have the same perspective. I just feel like it wasn't my timing," said Clark. "God was blocking something that wasn't for me. It's a coincidence that the Cowboys were the ones that told me and that's the team that drafted me too."

Related Content

news

Podcast Picks: Cowboys vs. Giants – Who You Got?

As the Cowboys prepare for Thursday's game with the Giants, we've compiled the picks from all the shows to see what our "experts" think will happen this Thanksgiving.

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Giants

The Cowboys are coming off their biggest road win in franchise history and the Giants lost at home. Will these two games carry over to Thursday?

news

Updates: Takk to Debut vs. NYG; Final Injury Report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Keys to Victory: Whatever it Takes To Stop Barkley

The Cowboys still haven't completely solved their run-stopping issues. So stopping, or even containing NYG's Saquon Barkley is a must.

news

Zeke & Pollard Have Different Style But Same Goal

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott have both clearly demonstrated their value this season for the Cowboys. Egos aren't a factor for either of them, but the drive to win bonds them together.

news

Power Rankings: Blowout Win Lands Top 5 Spot

After taking a slight fall in the majority of the national power rankings the week before, the Cowboys massive win over the Vikings made their stay outside of the top five a short one.

news

Science Lab: Final Piece to Make 'Boys Best in NFC?

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.

news

Dak on OBJ Interest: 'He Knows I Want Him Here'

The push to sign Odell Beckham, Jr. to the Cowboys in 2022 has reached fever pitch as Dak Prescott admits to personally reaching out to the veteran receiver to make his case.

news

Parsons: Bullies "Taking Lunch Money" Has To End

Micah Parsons said teams will continue to test the Cowboys' run defense until it's stopped, comparing it to a bully at school.

news

Tyron Smith Expected to Start at Left Tackle Again

The Cowboys are more than happy with what they've seen from Tyler Smith at left tackle but it sounds as if Tyron Smith will get his job back when he returns next month.

news

Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

The Giants are hoping to avoid a season sweep against the Cowboys, but Dallas is riding high after obliterating the Vikings in Minnesota as the race for the NFC East throne heats up.

Advertising