Damontae Kazee Off & Running In Bounce Back Bid

In this case, the controllable is the rehab, which Kazee said he began as soon as his cast was off. He got enough of a handle on it that, after a brief visit during March, the Cowboys felt comfortable signing him on a one-year deal. After facing the unknown for so long, Kazee said it was a big stress release.

"There was a couple teams out there trying to get me, but I wanted to come to a team that I know we're going to fight and get to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl," he said.

The defense might be different, but at least one part of that is familiarity. Kazee signed on at the same time as former Falcon and new linebacker Keanu Neal. On top of that, both guys played for years under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was their head coach in Atlanta.

Neal and Kazee were both asked about Quinn on Tuesday, and both veterans responded with impressive reviews.

"I know he's a player coach. And I know he looks for dogs," Kazee said. "He wants people running to the ball every play, everything. And that's one reason why I came here, you know – a coach that I can fight for like that, I'm going to give him my all."

This certainly seems like a strong start – albeit it is early. These offseason practices are unpadded and non-contact, so it's not exactly full speed. But for Kazee to be running and cutting at this point is awfully encouraging, as he continues to take steps in the process. To hear him tell it, it's a process that he's working on all the time, even when he's away from work.

"It goes with a lot of calf raises, basically," he said. "When I'm at home, I'm even doing rehab. If I'm walking upstairs, I'm doing tippy toes. That's how I've got to do it."