Dan Quinn Clarifies Parsons' Position at Linebacker

"Yeah, 100 percent. He is a pass-rushing linebacker!" Quinn said to the group of reporters. "So if you ever need position changes, come to me. I think what he was probably trying to say is that I'm really emphasizing some pass-rush into my offseason."

Parsons has led the Cowboys in sacks and pressures each of his first two seasons in the league. After posting 13 sacks and 42 pressures as a rookie in 2021, unanimously winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl, Parsons came back last year and had 13.5 sacks and 69 pressures. Parsons also earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors – becoming the first defensive player in Cowboys history to earn both Pro Bowl and All-Pro in each of his first two seasons.