Dan Quinn Gets Game Ball After Win Over Old Team

Quinn – the Falcons' head coach from 2015 through the middle of the 2020 season – was handed a game ball from head coach Mike McCarthy in a celebratory Cowboys locker room.

"Dan's an outstanding coach, but he's an even better man. He's a true brother in this, as far as what we've established here, and we continue to want to grow," McCarthy said. "There wasn't an individual in football ops that didn't want to see Dan get a game ball today."

The Falcons parted ways with Quinn after an 0-5 start last season, but he had a successful run in his first NFL head coaching job, leading Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

He used the time off to take a critical eye at his own coaching style, dissecting what has worked over the years and what hasn't. He says his defensive scheme has evolved, with the Cowboys (7-2) varying their packages and coverages through nine games this season. And the club brought aboard fellow former Falcons to help implement that style: defensive line coach Aden Durde, defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr., linebacker Keanu Neal and safety Damontae Kazee.

After the game, Quinn acknowledged that "it's good to have that game done and over with."

"One, there's a lot of people I care about, a lot," he said. "…More than anything, when you, like any team that you, a lot of friends you have, you go and battle. It's the fun part of the NFL.

There's always good rivalries between coaches and players. There's a lot of guys on that roster and in the building I certainly care about a lot."

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who led the team with six tackles and got his sixth sack of the season Sunday, said Quinn was focused on the defense's improvement during the week, not beating his former team.

"I just think that Q wanted to come out here and punch somebody in the mouth after last week," Parsons said. "It was the first week that I ever saw Q's face, turn red at practice. I think this meant more him being here for the Cowboys than him trying to get some agenda against Atlanta.

"He just wants to see us come out here and play up to the standard. I'm looking forward to next week. I'm pretty I saw a big smile on his face. So, I'm happy we were able to please him. He's not worried about that old (stuff). He's worried about what's going on right now."