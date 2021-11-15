Further Review: Dominating Atlanta Start to Finish

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
The Warm Up:
- The Athletic's Jon Machota came into The Star and said that "Micah Parsons can wreck this game" for the Falcons. Was he right? [Watch Machota, Nick Eatman and Clarence Hill on Media Mash]
- Rob Phillips didn't mince words on Talkin' Cowboys: "If you give Matty Ice too much time, he's seen every type of coverage." [Watch Talkin' Cowboys talk about getting to former MVP Matt Ryan]
- The Cowboys staff writers had some opinions about the upcoming game with the Falcons. All of them had the Cowboys bouncing back and winning but some were predicting a one-side blowout. Check out the Gut Feeling picks for Sunday's game.
- Jesse Holley says the Cowboys run the ball to the right side because it's their strength [Watch Jesse and Nate Newton discuss the Cowboys' run game on Hangin' with the Boys]
Game Time:
- When Dak Prescott's in trouble, he knows he can just find CeeDee Lamb [Dak and CeeDee connect on a perfect second quarter touchdown]
- Michael Gallup is back, and against Atlanta he came up huge on fourth down [Watch Gallup bring in a 23-yard fourth down conversion]
- It's been said before: You don't want to find yourself down on the scoreboard and have to face Ezekiel Elliott [Watch Zeke power in his second touchdown]
- In a week when the Cowboys lost Randy Gregory it was Dorance Armstrong who stepped up [Watch Armstrong take down Matt Ryan for the sack]
What now?
- The way the Cowboys season has gone so far, you might have forgotten that Jourdan Lewis is one of the team's top playmakers [Watch Lewis make a diving interception on Sunday]
- Immediately after the game Isiah Stanback said the Cowboys knew they had to eliminate Kyle Pitts from the Falcons' offense [Watch Cowboys Game Night to see Stanback explain how Jourdan Lewis helped shut down the rookie tight end]
- If you missed Sunday's win, it'll take more than highlights to understand how Dallas dominated Atlanta [Read Kurt Daniels' game recap to get the full picture of the Cowboys' performance]
- The Cowboys won the coin toss, took the ball and the rest played out like a Cowboy fan's dream. "Clearly, head coach Mike McCarthy wanted to set the tone early and he did just that, as the Cowboys drove 73 yards in eight plays to get the first touchdown," wrote Nick Eatman [Read about all five of the plays you might have forgotten about that Eatman says were crucial to what Dallas did on Sunday]