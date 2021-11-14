#ATLvsDAL

Wright Redeems Himself With Special Teams TD

Nov 14, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Wright-Redeems-Himself-With-Special-Teams-TD-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas – Sometimes, what goes around, really does come around.

And in this case, it just took seven days.

A week ago, against the Broncos, rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright made a mental error on special teams that cost the Cowboys some momentum that they were never able to muster. The Cowboys blocked a punt that crossed the line of scrimmage and Wright attempted to catch it, but muffed the ball, that was recovered by the Broncos for a first down.

After that disappointing loss, Wright said, "I know I shouldn't have touched it, but I was trying to scoop it and score and make a play."

A week later, facing the Falcons in a game in which Dallas held all of the momentum for four quarters, Wright had his moment of special teams redemption.

With under a minute left before halftime, the Cowboys once again blocked a punt with their opponent backed up near their own end zone. This time it was Dorance Armstrong who broke through to block the punt. Fortunately for the Cowboys, the ball went backwards this week and rolled towards the goal line.

"We got them confused [with the formation]," Armstrong said after the game. "I came free. That was my first [blocked punt] ever, so I was pretty excited. It felt good."

Wright, who was much more excited to be interviewed this week, described the play.

"Again, I was able to see it get blocked," Wright said of the play in comparison to the one a week earlier against Denver. "This time it was behind the line of scrimmage, going towards the end zone."

Wright's eagerness to make a play on special teams paid off this time around when he was the one to manage to dive on the ball and gain possession resulting in a touchdown.

"I just jumped on it," Wright said. "I made sure I got in the end zone."

The coaching staff didn't try to blame the NFL's odd rule that resulted in the previous week's play allowing Denver to maintain possession. They stated that Wright made a mistake, but that doesn't mean they didn't continue to believe in the rookie on special teams.

"Coach Bones [John Fasell] encouraged me to continue to try to make plays so something like this today, I'm not afraid to make the play," Wright said.

Related Content

news

Eatman: Delivering Both A Message & A Beatdown

The Cowboys made a statement to the rest of the league on Sunday, bouncing back from a tough loss with a dominating win over the Falcons.
news

Dan Quinn Gets Game Ball After Win Over Old Team

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn didn't make Cowboys-Falcons about himself during the week, but he got a game ball after Dallas beat his old team Sunday.
news

Cornerbacks Fly High In With 3-Pick Outing

Takeaways are hard to get in this league, and interceptions even more so. When the Cowboys manage to get them, it's usually just one, maybe two guys getting game balls afterward.
news

So Much For A Blueprint vs. Dak & The Offense

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys knew that defenses would try to copycat Denver's success from last week. Sunday, they responded with a 40-point win over Atlanta.
news

Don't Forget These 5: Picking Up Early 4th Downs

Plays that might get forgotten include a couple of fourth-down conversions that led to touchdowns.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Back On Track With 43-3 Win

Putting last week behind them in a big way, the Cowboys produce perhaps their best all-around effort of the season in a dominating 43-3 victory over the Falcons. 
news

Trysten Hill, Gallup Activated; Kicker Elevated

Trysten Hill and Michael Gallup are back on the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons.
news

Spagnola: Don't Panic Over Life In The NFL

We shouldn't get ahead of ourselves, making assumptions on past performances. This is the NFL, after all, and it's "a long journey to California."
news

Keys To Victory: Time To Clean Up The Mess

Dissecting the matchup between the Cowboys and Falcons this Sunday.
news

Big Facts: Last 2 Dallas-ATL Games Ended With FGs

Here are 12 facts to remember as the Cowboys take on the Falcons, including the ironic endings with these two teams and when Micah Parsons and Kyle Pitts were on the same team ... sort of.  
news

McCarthy: Tyron Must Practice Saturday To Play

The possibility of Tyron Smith missing a second straight game with a bone spur issue in his ankle has increased with every missed practice of the week.
Advertising