Wright Redeems Himself With Special Teams TD

ARLINGTON, Texas – Sometimes, what goes around, really does come around.

And in this case, it just took seven days.

A week ago, against the Broncos, rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright made a mental error on special teams that cost the Cowboys some momentum that they were never able to muster. The Cowboys blocked a punt that crossed the line of scrimmage and Wright attempted to catch it, but muffed the ball, that was recovered by the Broncos for a first down.