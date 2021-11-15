Cornerbacks Fly High In With 3-Pick Outing

"Coach talked about the energy we needed to play with and the standard that we needed to play to," Lewis said. "I feel like we had that going with the first drive and continued throughout the rest of the game."

Lewis' three tackles and three breakups would've been a sneaky good day at the office, but it was a fitting cherry on the sundae that he finished with a diving pick of his own against Josh Rosen in the fourth quarter.

Interceptions aren't everything, but for a position that's so routinely judged by them, they're also never a bad thing.

"We're corners, so we're based off interceptions or what you give up," Brown said. "The interceptions are the flash plays. The PBUs are the, you grind, every day go to work, get it out of the mud type plays. Everybody loves picks."

Speaking of, it was Brown who turned in probably the most impressive pick of the day. The Falcons were already trailing by 30, but driving toward the Cowboys' red zone early in the third quarter, when Brown read Matt Ryan's eyes perfectly.

It's not just that Brown broke on the curl route, intended for receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, or even got his hands on the ball. Even more impressive than that, Brown managed to bat the ricochet to himself and bring it in on the tip drill – a skillset he insisted he had in his bag all along.

"Once I saw the ball was still in the air, with my reach, I knew I had an opportunity to get it," he said.

Thanks to Diggs' weekly heroics, the Cowboys are already in rare territory in the takeaway department. This performance only emphasizes that any of their cornerbacks can do the same. In fact, of this team's 14 total interceptions, the cornerback trio accounts for an impressive 13 – the only outlier being Damontae Kazee's Week 2 pick of Justin Herbert.

"It's a group full of dogs," Lewis said. "We love playing with each other, we love competing with each other. You can see from AB to Trevon to all of us, we're just competing against ourselves trying to get better and dominate."