Notes: Gallup & Hill Return, New Kicker & More

Gallup Returns

Ever since the team drafted CeeDee Lamb in 2020, the Cowboys felt they might have the best wide receiver trio in the entire NFL. Last season the three receivers played most of the season without Dak Prescott and without much of their starting offensive line to block for the rotating cast of quarterbacks. Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup weren't quite given a fair shake at showing their potential.

This season looked like the three receivers' shot at offensive fireworks together until Gallup injured his calf in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landing him on injured reserve. He would miss the next seven games.

The dynamic receiver returned on Sunday against the Falcons and looked like his old self. Prescott tried to test out Gallup on the third offensive play of the game, but the two weren't able to connect. But two plays later Prescott went right back to the now-healthy receiver and Gallup pulled in an 11-yard first down reception on third down. The Cowboys would score a touchdown three plays later on a pass to Lamb.

"[Scoring on the first possession] is a big boost," Gallup said after the game. "For the defense to see it, they come out fired up. We need to come out here and play fast from the start."

Gallup, who said after the game that "patience is a virtue", finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards, all three of which resulted in first downs including a 23-yard fourth down conversion.

"For me to come out here to come out here and show I can run with the best coming off the injury, that's all I can ask for," Gallup said.

The trio of Gallup, Lamb, and Cooper accounted for 187 of Prescott's 296 yards, all of which were recorded in the first three quarters of the Cowboys 43-3 victory.

"All of our wide receivers are great," Gallup said about his time off. "Sitting on the sideline watching the games, I just wanted to get a little piece, to get in on the action."

-Jonny Auping (11-14)