Notes: Gallup & Hill Return, New Kicker & More

Nov 14, 2021 at 07:30 PM
Ever since the team drafted CeeDee Lamb in 2020, the Cowboys felt they might have the best wide receiver trio in the entire NFL. Last season the three receivers played most of the season without Dak Prescott and without much of their starting offensive line to block for the rotating cast of quarterbacks. Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup weren't quite given a fair shake at showing their potential.

This season looked like the three receivers' shot at offensive fireworks together until Gallup injured his calf in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landing him on injured reserve. He would miss the next seven games.

The dynamic receiver returned on Sunday against the Falcons and looked like his old self. Prescott tried to test out Gallup on the third offensive play of the game, but the two weren't able to connect. But two plays later Prescott went right back to the now-healthy receiver and Gallup pulled in an 11-yard first down reception on third down. The Cowboys would score a touchdown three plays later on a pass to Lamb.

"[Scoring on the first possession] is a big boost," Gallup said after the game. "For the defense to see it, they come out fired up. We need to come out here and play fast from the start."

Gallup, who said after the game that "patience is a virtue", finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards, all three of which resulted in first downs including a 23-yard fourth down conversion.

"For me to come out here to come out here and show I can run with the best coming off the injury, that's all I can ask for," Gallup said.

The trio of Gallup, Lamb, and Cooper accounted for 187 of Prescott's 296 yards, all of which were recorded in the first three quarters of the Cowboys 43-3 victory.

"All of our wide receivers are great," Gallup said about his time off. "Sitting on the sideline watching the games, I just wanted to get a little piece, to get in on the action."

-Jonny Auping (11/14)

New place-kicker Liram Hajrullahu said he felt "right at home" Sunday despite kicking in his first NFL game. But the former CFL kicker didn't get many attempts to prove himself, other than four extra points. He made them all as the Cowboys were able to punch it into the end zone enough times. "The whole point of the game is to win. For me, I'm there for whenever they need me," Hajrullahu said. "Whatever the day called for, I was prepared. If it was field goals, I was prepared."Signed to the roster this weekend with Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list, Hajrullahu said it was quite an experience just to be kicking in this game. "It's a great honor, first of all, to be playing for the Dallas Cowboys," He said.  "Overall, I felt right at home. I played in a lot of big games, and this, for me, I didn't feel any jitters. As the game went on, I felt really comfortable with Bryan (Anger) and Jake (McQuaide). I'm just grateful that I got the opportunity to play in a real regular season game." -Nick Eatman (11-14)
Home-Kicking

New place-kicker Liram Hajrullahu said he felt "right at home" Sunday despite kicking in his first NFL game.

But the former CFL kicker didn't get many attempts to prove himself, other than four extra points. He made them all as the Cowboys were able to punch it into the end zone enough times.

"The whole point of the game is to win. For me, I'm there for whenever they need me," Hajrullahu said. "Whatever the day called for, I was prepared. If it was field goals, I was prepared."Signed to the roster this weekend with Greg Zuerlein on the COVID-19 list, Hajrullahu said it was quite an experience just to be kicking in this game.

"It's a great honor, first of all, to be playing for the Dallas Cowboys," He said.  "Overall, I felt right at home. I played in a lot of big games, and this, for me, I didn't feel any jitters. As the game went on, I felt really comfortable with Bryan (Anger) and Jake (McQuaide). I'm just grateful that I got the opportunity to play in a real regular season game."

-Nick Eatman (11-14)

Back on the Hill

It wasn't just Gallup who made his return this week. Defensive tackle Trysten Hill has been out for more than a year before his return on Sunday.

"I've been waiting a long time for this moment," said Hill, who suffered a torn ACL last year in Week 5 against the Giants, a few minutes before Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury.

Hill played in the D-line rotation on Sunday and was happy for the way his teammates stepped up with Randy Gregory out.

"I thought Dorance played really well today," Hill said. "I thought Bash played well. As a whole unit, we rushed the passer, affected the quarterback and stopped the run."

Hill said he didn't feel much rust and claimed he was "ready to go" for next week.

-Nick Eatman (11/14)

"It Felt Like Us"

Terence Steele was rather transparent last week when asked about switching to left tackle, saying it was tougher than he thought.

This week, it was a different story for Steele.

"This week, definitely more comfortable, especially in the pass game," Steele said. "There's still some kinks I'm working out, but definitely better than last week."

The Cowboys did not give up a sack in this game on Sunday and the Cowboys had 431 total yards of offense.

"It felt like us. We got back to the basics, and that's the kind of offense we are," Steele said. "We were just doing us."

-Nick Eatman (11/14)

Gallup Returns

Ever since the team drafted CeeDee Lamb in 2020, the Cowboys felt they might have the best wide receiver trio in the entire NFL. Last season the three receivers played most of the season without Dak Prescott and without much of their starting offensive line to block for the rotating cast of quarterbacks. Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup weren't quite given a fair shake at showing their potential. 

This season looked like the three receivers' shot at offensive fireworks together until Gallup injured his calf in the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landing him on injured reserve. He would miss the next seven games. 

The dynamic receiver returned on Sunday against the Falcons and looked like his old self. Prescott tried to test out Gallup on the third offensive play of the game, but the two weren't able to connect. But two plays later Prescott went right back to the now-healthy receiver and Gallup pulled in an 11-yard first down reception on third down. The Cowboys would score a touchdown three plays later on a pass to Lamb. 

"[Scoring on the first possession] is a big boost," Gallup said after the game. "For the defense to see it, they come out fired up. We need to come out here and play fast from the start."

Gallup, who said after the game that "patience is a virtue", finished the game with three receptions for 42 yards, all three of which resulted in first downs including a 23-yard fourth down conversion. 

"For me to come out here to come out here and show I can run with the best coming off the injury, that's all I can ask for," Gallup said.

The trio of Gallup, Lamb, and Cooper accounted for 187 of Prescott's 296 yards, all of which were recorded in the first three quarters of the Cowboys 43-3 victory. 

"All of our wide receivers are great," Gallup said about his time off. "Sitting on the sideline watching the games, I just wanted to get a little piece, to get in on the action."

-Jonny Auping (11-14)

Advertising