Dan Quinn praises Diggs' physicality from his two takeaways

Pollard's Short Yardage Game

There were no shortage of goal line and short yardage situations on Sunday night for the Dallas offense, and Tony Pollard was the one relied upon the most when conversions were needed.

As a result, the newly minted RB1 notched two rushing touchdowns on the goal line and continued to put to bed the concerns about him putting his nose down and fighting for a few yards.

"Tony is an unbelievable competitor, and that's part of what goal line and short yardage running is," Schottenheimer said. "It's instincts, it's talent, but it's also a little bit of makeup. Heart and desire. We have no questions he can do that. He's ready for those challenges. It was cool to see him get off to a good start."

Osa's Manifested Work Ethic

The Dallas pass rush was one of the many headline positives for the Cowboys on Sunday night, as they put together seven sacks and one forced fumble on Daniel Jones. Third-year defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa was a big contributor for that final tally as he notched two sacks on opening night.

"He's always been somebody that can see the big picture," Quinn said. "He'll go to any length to put in the work to get there. He's starting to put the whole package together. His work ethic and studying of film, it's near the top of our group."

Turpin the Offensive Weapon

If you had told someone pregame that KaVontae Turpin would finish with five offensive touches including one goal line touch that saw him score a rushing touchdown in the second half, you would probably get some crazy looks.

But when the offensive staff emphasized over the preseason that they wanted to get the ball in the hands of their Pro Bowl playmaker, they meant it.

"Turp was a guy at the end of the season last year that obviously wanted to get more involved," Schottenheimer said, "There's a ton of natural ability there. What I love about Turp is his passion for the game, he just loves to play the game. I'm really proud of him for how he's learned to study the game. You look at how we moved him around last night and asked him to do different things, and for him to do it at a high level is really cool. I think he was in four or five different spots in our formation sets. When you give him the ball, there's always a chance that good things will happen."

Aubrey's Mistake and Rebound

A quiet chorus of groans could be heard from the Cowboys faithful on Sunday night inside MetLife Stadium when Brandon Aubrey missed his first career extra point attempt which extended the Cowboys' streak of converting just one of their last eight PAT attempts.

However, the rookie bounced back after what Fassel called a timing error on the miss that had Aubrey waiting longer than usual for the snap.