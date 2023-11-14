Power Rankings: Cowboys rise after blowout win?

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys after smashing the Giants once again to improve to 6-3.

ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Kansas City 3.) San Francisco 4.) Detroit 5.) Baltimore 6.) Miami 7.) Dallas Cowboys - "If the Cowboys want to host at least one playoff game, they have to beat the Eagles. Of course, they need Philadelphia to stumble a little bit before and/or after since they currently trail their NFC East rival by two games. The Cowboys have won 12 straight at home and have outscored opponents 160-50 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have beaten Philadelphia five straight times at home. But even if they win that game, their next three games after that are at Buffalo, at Miami and vs. Detroit – so it's not clear sailing. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Kansas City 3.) Baltimore 4.) Detroit 5.) San Francisco 6.) Miami 7.) Dallas Cowboys - If you ask me who's the best team in the NFL, I'll say it's the Cowboys (in the first half) at AT&T Stadium. In fact, I briefly mulled ranking 33 teams and listing "Cowboys (in the first half) at AT&T Stadium" at No. 1, but neither my editors nor you deserve that. Including Sunday's shellacking of the Giants, Dallas has outscored opponents 107-22 in home first halves (after halftime, the team has been fine). Whatever the reason, the 'Boys have so much more mojo at home, where they've now won their last 12 games. The problem? Dallas has work to do before thinking about home playoff games. But Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and the passing game are humming right now, and Sunday was great for the run game, which pounded away at a tired Giants defense. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) Philadelphia 2.) Kansas City 3.) Detroit 4.) Dallas Cowboys - "They took out their loss to the Eagles two weeks ago on the Giants. The Cowboys looked dominant in that game. But it was the Giants. – Pete Prisco