Diggs on Cowboys' secondary: 'Don't throw the ball'

"Tre has been a dog," said veteran safety Jayron Kearse after the blowout victory at MetLife Stadium. "That's just what it is. People nitpick all of the time and he brushes it off and just keeps playing ball. He's been that way."

Diggs' second takeaway created by his tackling ability was a forced fumble against Giants' wideout Isaiah Hodgins — recovered by fellow defensive back Israel Mukuamu with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of a 40-0 contest — which not only goes to his willingness to hit and make the play, but also his unwillingness to take his foot off of the accelerator with the game wildly out of reach for the opposition.

"This is a guy that went and got 11 picks [in 2021] … and takes away a whole side of the field and then has to hear about, 'Oh, he doesn't tackle. He doesn't tackle,'" said Kearse. "After he made those plays, he walked to the sideline and said, 'What now? What now?!'.

"Whatever it is that guys have to say about it, he might not speak on it but he hears it and then he attacks it. They talk about tackling but I don't think that's going to be an issue. He heard all of the talk and he's going to deliver, and then they'll find something else to say about him. They do it all of the time."

Diggs credits his ability to not only hawk the ball but also in his annual growth as a willing and capable tackler to lining up against his brother, fellow First-Team All-Pro Stephon Diggs, every offseason; and it's the definition of the age-old adage that iron sharpens iron.

So if you're wondering how Diggs, who has already proven himself one of the best cornerbacks in franchise history, in only a span of three seasons, continues to level up, that's one part of the answer.

"It helps out a lot," said Diggs. "Going against that competition while we're working out, and having [him] in my face and just seeing it helps out a lot."

The other part is his ability to turn any vitriol and narratives hurled his way into fuel. And with the addition of Stephon Gilmore, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year who grabbed the first interception of his Cowboys career on Sunday against Daniel Jones and the Giants, it's truly scary hours for opposing quarterbacks this season.

And that makes Diggs' message clear as it relates to what he feels the biggest statement was that the Cowboys made against the Giants in Week 1.

"Don't throw the ball," he said.

To his point, Jones finished the contest with a passer rating of 32.4, thanks to two interceptions and no touchdowns with a completion rate of 54% (15 completions in 28 attempts), also fumbling the ball twice.

Considering the talent in the Cowboys' secondary (and pass rush), the fact they shut out the Giants with both Donovan Wilson and Jourdan Lewis inactive, and the fact a reception doesn't mean the play will end well for the receiver, if Diggs' proclamation sounds more like a dare than an actual edict, it's because it likely is.

It's probably both, though.