Cowboys-Giants: How to Watch, Listen, Stream

Nov 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, TX — Still stinging a bit from the narrow loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are looking for (and needing) a bounceback game in Week 10, and that would be at the expense of the New York Giants — a rematch of the Week 1 blowout on the menu this weekend.

Dak Prescott has been bulletproof against the Giants since they swept him as a rookie, the only team to do so in 2016, winning 11 consecutive battles since. Add to that the fact that the Cowboys are on an 11-game win streak at home and, by the way, Daniel Jones and Darren Waller are both on injured reserve, and things could get out of hand quickly for New York.

And not unlike it did in the opener with both Jones and Waller on the field.

WHEN AND WHERE:

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 12
  • Time: 4:25 pm ET
  • Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

Don't count the Giants out, however, because this season has proven time and again that, on any given Sunday, the underdog can shock the world.

It will take a Herculean effort by the Giants (interesting how that sentence came together, eh?) for that to occur in Arlington, but the moment you believe something is impossible in the NFL is often the moment you're proven wrong.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

  • How to watch: FOX Sports (national), FOX 4 DFW (Local)
  • Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 Mega in Dallas/Fort Worth
  • Listen (National): Compass Media/Westwood One Radio
  • Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

PREGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys Pregame Live: Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 11:00-Noon: Host Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • 1:55 pm-kickoff: Bryan Broaddus & Eric Chiofalo

BROADCAST CREW::

  • TV: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
  • Radio (English): Brad Sham, Babe Laufenberg, Lisa Salters (sideline)
  • Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba, Luis Perez

POSTGAME SHOW:

  • Cowboys OT / Cowboys Now (Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire), Cowboys Mobile, DallasCowboys.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter) 6:30 p.m.: Kyle Youmans, Nate Newton, Isaiah Stanback and Barry Church
  • 105.3 The Fan: (DFW listening area)
  • End of game – Bryan Broaddus & Zach Wolchuk

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

