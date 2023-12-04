#SEAvsDAL

Presented by

Dan Quinn proud of defense's 'resilience' against Seattle

Dec 04, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dan-Quinn-proud-of-defense’s-‘resilience’-against-Seattle-hero
AP Photo/Michael Owens

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys were back at The Star in Frisco on Monday after being able to take in the weekend at home following Thursday night's 41-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Following head coach Mike McCarthy's press conference, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and special teams coordinator John Fassel all caught up with the media on Monday to recap the last three weeks on each side of the ball.

Here are the highlights from those availabilities.

Late-Game Resilience

Despite the Dallas defense having one of its worst outings of the season against Seattle last Thursday night, the Cowboys were able to stand tall in the fourth quarter with three consecutive stops on fourth down to help push ahead the win.

"As we stand here, we talk about resilience a lot," Dan Quinn said. "It's not just a word, it's a way of life. It has to be proven, it has to be earned. I thought versus Seattle, having three fourth down stops in a row at the end of the game, that's the resilience that we talk about and we got to live it."

Pass Defense Struggles

After going ten games without allowing a 300-yard passer, the Dallas defense has now given up back-to-back 300-yard passers along with back-to-back 100-yard receivers as they find themselves in their worst pass defense funk of the season.

When addressing the problem, Quinn sees the big plays being the biggest catalyst towards his defense giving up big numbers.

"When you look at it all, you never like to see the explosive plays," he said. "All of a sudden, that can turn into where you're in good shape and then a big play comes. I think limiting those explosive plays, that's a big piece. We've been stronger in that area. It's definitely an area of focus for us."

Green Zone?

Despite early season struggles converting for touchdowns in the red zone, the Cowboys offense has found a stride inside the 20 as of late as they have punched it into the end zone with more consistency.

When asked about the improvement, Schottenheimer credited the personnel involved and them stepping up as of late close to the goal line.

"There's ebb and flow with everything you do," he said. "Some of the struggles earlier were self-inflicted wounds, shooting ourselves in the foot, things like that. It really comes down to execution. We're targeting a lot of different people. Tony is really doing a nice job now down there running the football, finishing runs. Guys covering runs has been great."

Aubrey's Progression

We are sitting 13 weeks into the NFL season and rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey has still yet to miss a field goal attempt as he has emerged as one of the league's top boots this season.

However, Aubrey has missed a trio of extra point attempts with two coming in the last three weeks.

"The [second] time he missed one on a two-minute warning when he was out there for a long time," John Fassel said. "I should've had him come over to the net and hit one. The most recent one he missed, he just toed it. He just missed it."

Despite the misses, Fassel and the team around Aubrey has been impressed with his approach in 2023 and is excited about his future in the league.

"He's been taking care of himself so great," Fassel said. "He's not a rookie, let's face it, he's a pro."

Bland's Bounceback

It was a rough night last Thursday for second-year cornerback DaRon Bland as he gave up multiple big plays and struggled guarding Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. However, he was able to finish the night off with his eighth interception of the season and a strong fourth quarter to help pull out the win.

"I talked in the open about resilience, I could've just talked about him," Quinn said. "When you play at cornerback, everyone sees what's going on at that position. When you go through a tough spot or a tough stretch and you have to battle back and go for it again, he does have that mindset of resilience and toughness. He is tough as hell and he's ready to battle back."

Related Content

news

Micah Parsons credits Geno Smith, Seahawks for big game

When asked about one of the defense's poorer showings of the season, Micah Parsons gave credit to Geno Smith and the Seattle offense for utilizing something that they hadn't shown on film all season.
news

Big Facts: No punts again, 40 Burgers & More

Some of the key stats that came from Thursday night's game include another Mike McCarthy-coached game without a single punt.
news

McCarthy: DAL 'needs games' like nailbiter vs. SEA

For the first time all season, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a shootout at AT&T Stadium, but the fashion in which they won answers lots of questions. 
news

Spagnola: Making enough plays just in time

The Cowboys came through in the clutch to get a victory over the Seahawks, and in doing so, perhaps channeled their inner Jimmy Johnson – "Who's going to make the play?"
news

CeeDee Lamb brawls his way to stellar game on TNF

CeeDee Lamb had to fight through one of the league's most physical secondaries for one of his best performances of the season.
news

Eatman: Can't prepare for playoffs better than that

The Cowboys might not even get a playoff game at home and the Seahawks may or may not be a playoff team. But games like Thursday night should prepare the Cowboys for the postseason.
news

Dak on comeback win vs. Seahawks: 'It's a big one'

Dak Prescott continues to make himself impossible to ignore in the MVP conversation but, more importantly, he powered the Cowboys to a 9-3 victory against a usually-stingy secondary.
news

Don't forget these plays: drop leads to 4th-down stop

Plays that might get forgotten include a dropped pass by Tyler Lockett that led to the Cowboys' fourth-down stop.
news

5 Takes: Dak, CeeDee are in the midst of career-best stretches

The stretch of football that Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have put together in the last month has been simply historic. It's also been the best stretches of each of their careers.
news

Updates: Ferguson ties with Witten vs. Seahawks

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who plucked the Seahawks

It was a barnburner in Week 13 when the Seattle Seahawks visited the Dallas Cowboys, and it took a Herculean effort to send Pete Carroll's bunch home with their third straight loss.
Advertising