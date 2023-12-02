Micah Parsons credits Geno Smith, Seahawks for big game

Heading into the final drive with Seattle needing a touchdown to win with just 1:43 on the clock and no timeouts, the mentality remained the same despite the lack of getting home throughout the night: attack Geno Smith.

"Get the quarterback," Parsons said. "Anytime I know that it's a true pass situation, I really live for those types of moments – those end of game types of series. We're not gonna beat ourselves. If the offense gives us a chance, we gotta end the game."

And ending the game, they did. While Seattle was able to move the ball to midfield, the Seahawks stalled behind a pair of solid coverage plays from Jourdan Lewis and a fourth down pressure from Micah Parsons that never gave Smith a chance to make an informed decision.