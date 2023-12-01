CeeDee Lamb brawls his way to stellar game on TNF

ARLINGTON, Texas — When CeeDee Lamb showed up to training camp in Oxnard in July, it was clear that he had taken a different leap in his game.
It was clear even before the pads went on in week two. He was bulkier, but twitchier. More physical, but still elusive.
Five months later, those traits are ringing truer than they ever have in his short career with the Dallas Cowboys after yet another dominant performance against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night with 12 receptions, 116 yards and one touchdown.
Lamb is playing at an All-Pro level, but if you ask him, he'll tell you it's because of the people he has around him in the red-hot Dallas offense.
"I wouldn't be where I am without this team, quite honestly," Lamb said. "O-line doing what they're doing up front, protecting Dak. Dak doing what he's doing, playing to the best of his ability. My receiver room, we're all doing what we gotta do to get open. We're just trying to put these pieces together."
The physicality specifically is what stood out from Lamb on Thursday night. Against arguably the most physical secondary in the league with guys like Jamal Adams, Tariq Woolen and rookie sensation Devon Witherspoon laying brutal hits and throwing hands in coverage, Lamb was not fazed.
Instead, he gave the physicality right back and fought his way — literally — to one of his best performances of the season.
"It's gonna be times where I take hits," he said. "It's gonna be times where I give hits. I gotta treat them the same, and obviously get back up and be there for my guys. [It was] very physical. We needed these type of games, these games coming down the stretch. It's big."
Lamb's night began with back-to-back receptions that accounted for 31 yards on the offense's opening drive before hauling in his third grab on the ensuing drive that saw him score his seventh touchdown of the year on a 15-yard throw from Dak Prescott.
"We got the look we wanted," he said. "Dak put the ball in the perfect position to where the DB couldn't get it. All I had to do was run a route."
The win moves the Cowboys to 9-3 after a four-game winning streak. The last time this squad lost, it was to the Philadelphia Eagles — the next opponent that awaits in 10 days.
"Obviously, we're happy, we came out with a dub," Lamb said. "But we're not content. Continuing to build, continuing to get better. Next week, we know who we got."