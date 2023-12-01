CeeDee Lamb brawls his way to stellar game on TNF

Instead, he gave the physicality right back and fought his way — literally — to one of his best performances of the season.

"It's gonna be times where I take hits," he said. "It's gonna be times where I give hits. I gotta treat them the same, and obviously get back up and be there for my guys. [It was] very physical. We needed these type of games, these games coming down the stretch. It's big."

Lamb's night began with back-to-back receptions that accounted for 31 yards on the offense's opening drive before hauling in his third grab on the ensuing drive that saw him score his seventh touchdown of the year on a 15-yard throw from Dak Prescott.

"We got the look we wanted," he said. "Dak put the ball in the perfect position to where the DB couldn't get it. All I had to do was run a route."

The win moves the Cowboys to 9-3 after a four-game winning streak. The last time this squad lost, it was to the Philadelphia Eagles — the next opponent that awaits in 10 days.