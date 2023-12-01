Big Facts: No punts again, 40 Burgers & More

Some of the key stats that came from Thursday night's game include another Mike McCarthy-coached game without a single punt.

Here are some numbers and stats generated from the Cowboys' 41-35 win over Seattle Thursday night at AT&T Stadium:

League Leader Lamb – Thursday Night was CeeDee Lamb's fifth game in 2023 with 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards, most in the NFL. It also marked his eighth career game hitting both milestones, a Cowboys franchise record.

Not Dak's First Rodeo – Dak Prescott completed his 21st career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime on Thursday. It was the second time this season that Prescott has led a late comeback, the other coming against the Chargers in Week 6.

Pollard's Pay Dirt Streak – Tony Pollard has a touchdown in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. He had only mustered two consecutive games with a touchdown previously, and even a streak like that he'd only achieved twice.

Feels Like Home - With 14 straight wins at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys have the longest active home streak in the NFL and the second-longest in team history only behind the 18 straight from 1979-81.

Flag Football - Officially, the Cowboys and Seahawks were penalized a total of 19 times in the game, with Dallas getting flagged 10 times. However, in total, the referees threw down the flag 28 times, with five of them being declined and three more getting picked up after a discussion.

Pressure from Parsons – Micah Parsons extended his league lead in pressures (78) to double-figures after seven total pressures on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He entered the week with the with 71, where the next closest pass rusher is Nick Bosa with 66 pressures.

Dallas' Defensive Woes? – Thursday marked the first game that Dallas has won while a Dan Quinn defense allowed 35-points or more. It was just the fourth time that a Quinn led defense in Dallas has allowed 35-points during his three seasons with the team. The other games were 42 points against San Francisco this season, 40 points to Jacksonville last season, and 36 allowed on Thanksgiving in 2021 against Las Vegas.

No Punt Zone - Thursday's game was the first in Cowboys history and just the fifth overall that an NFL game had zero punts for either team. Oddly, head coach Mike McCarthy has been involved in three of them now as his Packers had two games in 2014 with no punts for either team.

Moving the Sticks - The Cowboys were moving the chains at a high level on Thursday, resulting in 33 first downs. It was the second-most in team history, only behind the 35 first downs against Cleveland in 2020.