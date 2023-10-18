Dan Quinn says defense was 'running our race' in win

On the Run

A pleasant sight for Cowboys fans came in the first half when Dak Prescott took off on a read option for 18 yards on fourth down to score the Cowboys' first points.

That mobility extended into the game as Prescott led the team with 42 rushing yards after finding some additional yardage in improvising out of the pocket.

"He was terrific," Brian Schottenheimer said. "It's something that necessarily hasn't been missing, but it's something that hasn't shown up as much as it did last night. He did a really good job of vacating and getting out in space. He was definitely a weapon for us last night."

Answering the Bell

It goes without saying that Markquese Bell had his major coming out party on Monday night in stepping into a starting role in the second level and excelling. For Quinn, it was huge to see after last week's injury to Leighton Vander Esch.

"Man, I was pleased with him," Quinn said. "I felt the speed. I felt in the running back coming out of the backfield, the contact, the hitting. I saw that happening."

That praise extended to Damone Clark who also had to be fluid in positioning this week after Vander Esch's injury.

"I was pleased with Damone, too," he said. "With Leighton getting hurt, Damone was having to play a different position. To see those two really step into that space and want to be counted on, I think it's one of the best feelings for a player when you step up when you know you're being counted on and you deliver."

Lamb's Takeover

It was clear coming out of last week's loss to San Francisco that CeeDee Lamb wanted the ball more, and he got his wish on Monday night in helping the offense with seven receptions and 117 yards.

While what we saw on the field was manifested for everyone to see coming out of last week, Schottenheimer said that the makings of his performance started in practice during the week.