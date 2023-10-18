Power Rankings: Cowboys head into the bye week

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys heading into this week's bye after beating the Chargers to get to 4-2.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Kansas City 3.) Miami 4.) Philadelphia 5.) Detroit 6.) Buffalo 7.) Dallas Cowboys - "We can't trust them. They are either outstanding (see the blowout wins against the Giants, Jets and Patriots) or poor (see the losses at the Cardinals and 49ers). For a team that won 12 games in each of the two previous seasons, that inconsistency was unexpected. The defense can create turnovers (it has forced 12 so far), but the offense is still searching for an identity. This bye week might be coming at a good time even if the Cowboys will not get a lot of on-field work done. It will allow them to catch their breath after an up-and-down start. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Kansas City 3.) Miami 4.) Detroit 5.) Philadelphia 6.) Jacksonville 7.) Buffalo 8.) Dallas Cowboys - After getting steamrolled by the 49ers, the Cowboys' defense ratcheted up its performance Monday night, particularly at winning time. Immediately after I typed "Where is Micah?" and "Where are the big plays?" in my notes, both questions were answered in style. Micah Parsons delivered a huge sack to put the Chargers on the ropes, then Stephon Gilmore provided the knockout blow with a pick on the very next play. Dak Prescott had some much-needed big moments in the win, and the Cowboys weathered a late storm – another crucial test passed. Los Angeles controlled the third quarter, but Dallas responded with an impressive touchdown drive and a much-needed stop ... until the muffed punt that led to the Bolts' game-tying TD. That's when Prescott willed the 'Boys back, and "Mr. Perfect" Brandon Aubrey hit another big kick. Impressive resilience that'll make the bye week sweeter in Big D. – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) Kansas City 2.) Miami 3.) Detroit 4.) San Francisco 5.) Philadelphia 6.) Cowboys - "It wasn't pretty, and there were a lot of mistakes, but they found a way to win Monday night against the Chargers. They head into the bye week feeling a lot better than a week ago." – Pete Prisco