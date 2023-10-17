Brandin Cooks talks 'trust' in Dak after TD

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Brought in over the offseason to add speed and big play ability to the Cowboys offense, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks saw his season take a little longer than expected to get truly going.
But when it did happen, it happened in a big way.
The stat sheet might not show a huge impact on Monday night, but Brandin Cooks' timely grabs kept the Cowboys offense churning throughout the night and especially in the second half.
His night was highlighted by a fourth quarter touchdown on a third down throw from Dak Prescott that gave Cooks just a sliver of room to make a physical grab with a Chargers defender closely in coverage.
"It was a great throw and a throw also that [Prescott] put trust in me to go out there and go make," Cooks said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity and coming up with the big play to show he can continue to trust me."
The play gave Cooks his first touchdown of the season to give the Cowboys a 17-10 lead that helped to push them over the top in the end.
"It felt good," he said. "It was one of those things that I wanted to continue to build on and continue to earn to build that trust with Dak."
While it was a hard-nosed game from the start, Cooks was adamant about how the physicality ramped up in the latter stages.
"Absolutely," he said. "I really did [feel the physicality]. All throughout the game, but really that fourth quarter — that drive alone. It was physical in a good way."
Moving forward, the Cowboys move to 4-2 after a critical win that will carry momentum into the bye week. For Cooks and his veteran leaders, it's only right to keep it going against the Rams in two weeks.
"I think it's huge," he said. "You not only go into the bye week with a win, but a win like that. You get healthy, you reset, you come back and keep it going."