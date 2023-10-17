Brandin Cooks talks 'trust' in Dak after TD

"It felt good," he said. "It was one of those things that I wanted to continue to build on and continue to earn to build that trust with Dak."

While it was a hard-nosed game from the start, Cooks was adamant about how the physicality ramped up in the latter stages.

"Absolutely," he said. "I really did [feel the physicality]. All throughout the game, but really that fourth quarter — that drive alone. It was physical in a good way."

Moving forward, the Cowboys move to 4-2 after a critical win that will carry momentum into the bye week. For Cooks and his veteran leaders, it's only right to keep it going against the Rams in two weeks.