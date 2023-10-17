#DALvsLAC

Brandin Cooks talks 'trust' in Dak after TD

Oct 17, 2023 at 12:15 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Brandin-Cooks-talks-‘trust’-in-Dak-after-TD-hero
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Brought in over the offseason to add speed and big play ability to the Cowboys offense, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks saw his season take a little longer than expected to get truly going.

But when it did happen, it happened in a big way.

The stat sheet might not show a huge impact on Monday night, but Brandin Cooks' timely grabs kept the Cowboys offense churning throughout the night and especially in the second half.

His night was highlighted by a fourth quarter touchdown on a third down throw from Dak Prescott that gave Cooks just a sliver of room to make a physical grab with a Chargers defender closely in coverage.

"It was a great throw and a throw also that [Prescott] put trust in me to go out there and go make," Cooks said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity and coming up with the big play to show he can continue to trust me."

The play gave Cooks his first touchdown of the season to give the Cowboys a 17-10 lead that helped to push them over the top in the end.

"It felt good," he said. "It was one of those things that I wanted to continue to build on and continue to earn to build that trust with Dak."

While it was a hard-nosed game from the start, Cooks was adamant about how the physicality ramped up in the latter stages.

"Absolutely," he said. "I really did [feel the physicality]. All throughout the game, but really that fourth quarter — that drive alone. It was physical in a good way."

Moving forward, the Cowboys move to 4-2 after a critical win that will carry momentum into the bye week. For Cooks and his veteran leaders, it's only right to keep it going against the Rams in two weeks.

"I think it's huge," he said. "You not only go into the bye week with a win, but a win like that. You get healthy, you reset, you come back and keep it going."

Related Content

news

Dak explains resurgence of mobility in Week 6 win

Dak Prescott essentially willed the Cowboys' offense into big plays when the unit most needed it against the Chargers, and that included using his legs as a weapon for the first time in 2023.
news

Eatman: Dak ignites first 'Must-Win' of the season

A regular season is always filled with important games. But this one was a "must-win" if the Cowboys want to be one of the elite teams. 
news

Micah, Gilmore detail game-sealing play vs Chargers

As the Dallas Cowboys enter their bye week, they've now put both types of victories on film, going from blowing out three of their first five opponents to using a gritty three-point win over the Los Angeles to bounce back from their only blowout loss of the 2023 season.
news

CeeDee Lamb sparks offense in 20-17 win

CeeDee Lamb's name was called early and often as he provided the offensive spark needed to push the Cowboys to victory.
news

Don't forget these plays: LA penalty on 3rd-and-18   

Plays that might get forgotten include a defensive penalty by the Chargers on third-and-long that led to the Cowboys' game-winning field goal.
news

5 Takes: Brandin Cooks is here to stay

Brandin Cooks' impact maybe wasn't felt on the stat sheet, but his timely big plays helped push Dallas to victory on Monday night.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who shined vs. Chargers

Needing a bounceback in Week 6, in a major way, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a dogfight with the Los Angeles Chargers, and these players left it all on the field for Dallas.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys win late, 20-17

The Dallas defense keeps the high-powered Chargers in check and the offense comes through in the end for a 20-17 win in Los Angeles.
news

Updates: Deuce Vaughn leads inactives list vs. LAC

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys announce six roster moves ahead of MNF

The Cowboys officially add Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin to the injured reserve along with moving two players to the active roster in their place.
news

Key Matchups: Jourdan Lewis draws tough task in slot

Keenan Allen has provided a bulk of the offensive production so far in 2023 for the Chargers, but can Jourdan Lewis keep him in check?
Advertising