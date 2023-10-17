#DALvsLAC

Jerry Jones on Cowboys entering bye: 'We'll evolve'

Oct 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS22
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jerry-Jones-on-Cowboys-entering-bye--‘We’ll-evolve’-hero
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

FRISCO, TX — Statistically speaking, the difference between moving to a 4-2 record versus stalling to a 3-3 start is much larger than most people realize. Facing the latter as they marched onto the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys mounted up and delivered a gritty victory against Kellen Moore's offense and the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

The 20-17 win has owner and general manager Jerry Jones levitating — as he noted in his radio address to 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday, speaking from owner's meetings in New York.

"Didn't have to get on an airplane," he said. "I was flying without anything as I went across this country last night after the game. It was really a great experience."

It wasn't the cleanest of contests for either team, both suffering a rash of penalties in what ultimately boiled down to a game-winning boot by Brandon Aubrey that was secured by a final drive shutdown by way of a sack from Micah Parsons and an interception by Stephon Gilmore.

Win pretty or win ugly, just win.

"It was a hard-fought game," said Jones. "They've got a good quarterback and good players. We respected them going in. They were everything we thought they'd be. I'm really proud that we got out there and had that kind of win against them."

Dak Prescott delivered the best outing of his 2023 season, using both his legs and his arm to will the Cowboys' offense forward on many occasions. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback went on to label the game a must-win following the victory, and Jones agrees.

It was one the Cowboys absolutely had to have, especially given the events of the week prior.

"We did well," Jones said. "That was an important win for us and, yes, we did need to win because of the disappointment we had in San Francisco. We'll use this bye week to really evaluate our first six games. We're a long way down the road from when we left training camp, and we've got a long way to go."

As stated, there is still much work to be done to get the offense firing on all cylinders, but there is renewed reason for optimism when factoring in Prescott's resurgent mobility and escapability along with the debut of Brandin Cooks' explosiveness for Dallas.

Heading into their bye week, they can feel solid about owning a record of 4-2 during a stretch that included four road games — three of which were in the Pacific Time Zone.

They'll need to refresh and reload for Week 8, when one of the California-based teams travel to meet the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, namely the Los Angeles Rams.

"I think we do have serious room for improvement — we have that," said Jones. "We're not yet the team we can be. The major limiting factor for our team to evolve and get better will be availability of players we're counting on. Injury, principally, is the problem. But if we can stay healthy, we will evolve and get better.

"We have outstanding talent."

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Nothing wrong with taking a knee

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win. A grinding Cowboys team came away with a narrow victory over the Chargers, which is what the NFL is all about.
news

Dak explains resurgence of mobility in Week 6 win

Dak Prescott essentially willed the Cowboys' offense into big plays when the unit most needed it against the Chargers, and that included using his legs as a weapon for the first time in 2023.
news

Eatman: Dak ignites first 'Must-Win' of the season

A regular season is always filled with important games. But this one was a "must-win" if the Cowboys want to be one of the elite teams. 
news

Micah, Gilmore detail game-sealing play vs Chargers

As the Dallas Cowboys enter their bye week, they've now put both types of victories on film, going from blowing out three of their first five opponents to using a gritty three-point win over the Los Angeles to bounce back from their only blowout loss of the 2023 season.
news

Brandin Cooks talks 'trust' in Dak after TD

It took going into his sixth game to make a sizable impact, but Brandin Cooks stood tall at the end of the night in a game the Cowboys needed him in.
news

CeeDee Lamb sparks offense in 20-17 win

CeeDee Lamb's name was called early and often as he provided the offensive spark needed to push the Cowboys to victory.
news

Don't forget these plays: LA penalty on 3rd-and-18   

Plays that might get forgotten include a defensive penalty by the Chargers on third-and-long that led to the Cowboys' game-winning field goal.
news

5 Takes: Brandin Cooks is here to stay

Brandin Cooks' impact maybe wasn't felt on the stat sheet, but his timely big plays helped push Dallas to victory on Monday night.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who shined vs. Chargers

Needing a bounceback in Week 6, in a major way, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a dogfight with the Los Angeles Chargers, and these players left it all on the field for Dallas.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys win late, 20-17

The Dallas defense keeps the high-powered Chargers in check and the offense comes through in the end for a 20-17 win in Los Angeles.
news

Updates: Deuce Vaughn leads inactives list vs. LAC

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Advertising