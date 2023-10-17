#DALvsLAC

CeeDee Lamb sparks offense in 20-17 win

Oct 17, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

CeeDee-Lamb-sparks-offense-in-20-17-win-hero
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Coming off the field last week after the loss to San Francisco, CeeDee Lamb was noticeably frustrated after failing to make an impact in a game that got away from the Cowboys in a hurry.

Eight days later just a few hours south in Los Angeles, Lamb shook back in a big way in helping to lead the Cowboys to a bounce back win with seven receptions and 117 yards.

For Lamb, it was huge to pick up his production and to pick up a win going into the bye week.

"Coming out here and being able to provide for my team and contribute to the win is probably the best thing for me," Lamb said. "I feel like I'm definitely an impactful player, so for us to get this going early and to get me the ball early, it was very important."

In suffering as big of a loss as the Cowboys did against San Francisco, it was important for the team to shake off what was already history. But for Lamb, there was a little bit of a lingering feeling from last week that provided a boost on Monday night.

"Looking at this game, it was the next opportunity," he said. "Not necessarily looking at it to carry over, but to use it as motivation going into the game."

Lamb's connection with Dak Prescott was noticeable both on and off the field on Monday night, and it sparked just enough offensive production to push the Cowboys over the edge.

"I'm very impressed, of course," Lamb said of Prescott's performance. "We were much more focused. As a team, we do our part to make him look as good as he should be."

On that same note, Lamb was quick to look at the criticism that his quarterback faced throughout the week and his ensuing response on the field of SoFi Stadium.

"People are going to be critical of him regardless," he said. "That's just the star he is."

Moving forward, the Cowboys will get a quick reset with the upcoming bye week, but with momentum of a win going into it.

"This is a great test for us going into the bye to show the resilience of this team and to lock in," he said. "We have a very resilient group. We want to play with the brothers next to us."

Related Content

news

Dak explains resurgence of mobility in Week 6 win

Dak Prescott essentially willed the Cowboys' offense into big plays when the unit most needed it against the Chargers, and that included using his legs as a weapon for the first time in 2023.
news

Eatman: Dak ignites first 'Must-Win' of the season

A regular season is always filled with important games. But this one was a "must-win" if the Cowboys want to be one of the elite teams. 
news

Brandin Cooks talks 'trust' in Dak after TD

It took going into his sixth game to make a sizable impact, but Brandin Cooks stood tall at the end of the night in a game the Cowboys needed him in.
news

Micah, Gilmore detail game-sealing play vs Chargers

As the Dallas Cowboys enter their bye week, they've now put both types of victories on film, going from blowing out three of their first five opponents to using a gritty three-point win over the Los Angeles to bounce back from their only blowout loss of the 2023 season.
news

Don't forget these plays: LA penalty on 3rd-and-18   

Plays that might get forgotten include a defensive penalty by the Chargers on third-and-long that led to the Cowboys' game-winning field goal.
news

5 Takes: Brandin Cooks is here to stay

Brandin Cooks' impact maybe wasn't felt on the stat sheet, but his timely big plays helped push Dallas to victory on Monday night.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who shined vs. Chargers

Needing a bounceback in Week 6, in a major way, the Dallas Cowboys found themselves in a dogfight with the Los Angeles Chargers, and these players left it all on the field for Dallas.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys win late, 20-17

The Dallas defense keeps the high-powered Chargers in check and the offense comes through in the end for a 20-17 win in Los Angeles.
news

Updates: Deuce Vaughn leads inactives list vs. LAC

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys announce six roster moves ahead of MNF

The Cowboys officially add Leighton Vander Esch and C.J. Goodwin to the injured reserve along with moving two players to the active roster in their place.
news

Key Matchups: Jourdan Lewis draws tough task in slot

Keenan Allen has provided a bulk of the offensive production so far in 2023 for the Chargers, but can Jourdan Lewis keep him in check?
Advertising