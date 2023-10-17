CeeDee Lamb sparks offense in 20-17 win

Lamb's connection with Dak Prescott was noticeable both on and off the field on Monday night, and it sparked just enough offensive production to push the Cowboys over the edge.

"I'm very impressed, of course," Lamb said of Prescott's performance. "We were much more focused. As a team, we do our part to make him look as good as he should be."

On that same note, Lamb was quick to look at the criticism that his quarterback faced throughout the week and his ensuing response on the field of SoFi Stadium.

"People are going to be critical of him regardless," he said. "That's just the star he is."

Moving forward, the Cowboys will get a quick reset with the upcoming bye week, but with momentum of a win going into it.