CeeDee Lamb sparks offense in 20-17 win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Coming off the field last week after the loss to San Francisco, CeeDee Lamb was noticeably frustrated after failing to make an impact in a game that got away from the Cowboys in a hurry.
Eight days later just a few hours south in Los Angeles, Lamb shook back in a big way in helping to lead the Cowboys to a bounce back win with seven receptions and 117 yards.
For Lamb, it was huge to pick up his production and to pick up a win going into the bye week.
"Coming out here and being able to provide for my team and contribute to the win is probably the best thing for me," Lamb said. "I feel like I'm definitely an impactful player, so for us to get this going early and to get me the ball early, it was very important."
In suffering as big of a loss as the Cowboys did against San Francisco, it was important for the team to shake off what was already history. But for Lamb, there was a little bit of a lingering feeling from last week that provided a boost on Monday night.
"Looking at this game, it was the next opportunity," he said. "Not necessarily looking at it to carry over, but to use it as motivation going into the game."
Lamb's connection with Dak Prescott was noticeable both on and off the field on Monday night, and it sparked just enough offensive production to push the Cowboys over the edge.
"I'm very impressed, of course," Lamb said of Prescott's performance. "We were much more focused. As a team, we do our part to make him look as good as he should be."
On that same note, Lamb was quick to look at the criticism that his quarterback faced throughout the week and his ensuing response on the field of SoFi Stadium.
"People are going to be critical of him regardless," he said. "That's just the star he is."
Moving forward, the Cowboys will get a quick reset with the upcoming bye week, but with momentum of a win going into it.
"This is a great test for us going into the bye to show the resilience of this team and to lock in," he said. "We have a very resilient group. We want to play with the brothers next to us."