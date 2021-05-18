Dan Quinn Takes Hands-On Approach To DC Job

D-Line is Quinn's background. That's where he played in college – Division II Salisbury University in Maryland – as a two-time captain from 1990-93. He's previously coached the position on four NFL teams: the 49ers, Dolphins, Jets and Seahawks.

In Seattle, where he also coordinated the famous "Legion of Boom" defense from 2013-14, Quinn cemented his reputation as a teacher with a spirited approach to coaching.

Moments like Saturday are why Quinn never really considered taking a year off when he and the Falcons parted ways in the middle of the 2020 season.

"The time on the field, that's the best part of the week for me in the preparation phase," he said during NFL Draft weekend. "I like teaching in the classroom, but the on-the-field work, the in-the-drill work. That part is priceless for me because you can give instant feedback to somebody about their technique, about where they're at. And having that energy, that's the best."

Quinn finally got that opportunity with the Cowboys last weekend. The coaches held virtual meetings with the rookies Friday-Sunday, following COVID-19 protocols, but practice provided a chance for one-on-one demonstration.

A major part of Quinn's job will be devising a role for first-round pick Micah Parsons, who will likely be a three-down linebacker because of his ability as a box player and pass rusher.