Offseason | 2021

Dates & Times Finalized For 4 Preseason Games

May 20, 2021 at 04:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas – The preseason opponents were announced two weeks ago when the NFL schedule was officially released, but the league has now added the official dates and times for all of the exhibition schedule.

One of the rare occurrences this year is a Sunday preseason game at Noon against Jacksonville on Aug. 29.
That game, perhaps against No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow, who officially signed with the Jaguars this week, will round out the preseason schedule of four games.

While most teams are just playing three games now with the 17-game regular-season schedule, the Cowboys still play four, thanks to the Aug. 5 Hall of Fame Game against Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys also play Friday, Aug. 13 at Arizona, which likely means the Cowboys would break training camp in Oxnard, Calif. on Aug 12.

The Cowboys will finish their game with the Cardinals and come home to Dallas to play the Aug. 21 preseason home opener against Houston.

This season, the NFL is giving most teams two full weeks between the final preseason game and the start of the regular season. Of course, the Cowboys will have a different schedule, but still plenty of rest in between the Aug. 29 game against Jacksonville and the Sept. 9 season opener in Tampa Bay on a Thursday night.

