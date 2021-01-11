DC Coordinator Interviews Begin; Edwards Next?

FRISCO, Texas - The Cowboys have officially begun the process for interviewing candidates for the vacant defensive coordinator position.

On Sunday, the team reportedly met with both Joe Whitt Jr. and Jason Simmons met with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and others.

On Friday, the Cowboys parted ways with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.

Whitt Jr. was the passing game coordinator and secondary coach in Atlanta this past season while Simmons had the same position for the Panthers.

Whitt Jr. spent over 10 seasons in Green Bay on McCarthy's staff.

But the Falcons were 29th in total defense this past season and ranked last in the NFL in pass defense.

Like Whitt Jr., Simmons also spent nine years in Green Bay with McCarthy. This past year in Carolina, the Panthers ranked 18th in total defense and 18th against the pass.

But the Cowboys don't seem to be finished in the process.

While they've interviewed two coaches on teams that didn't make the playoffs, there are now six other teams that lost games this weekend in the playoffs and four more after next weekend.

Another name to consider is George Edwards, who spent last year on the Cowboys staff as a senior defensive assistant.

Edwards has plenty of experience as a defensive coordinator, most recently in Minnesota where he oversaw the defense for Mike Zimmer's staff for six years.

Edwards also served as the DC in Buffalo, Washington and also was the Cowboys' linebackers coach from 1998-2001.