Dec. 20 Cowboys-49ers Game Flexed To Noon

Dec 09, 2020 at 11:45 AM
AP Photo/LM Otero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' Dec. 20 game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium, originally scheduled for NBC Sunday Night Football, has been flexed to noon (Central) on CBS that day, the NFL announced.

The Week 15 matchup between the New York Giants (5-7) and Cleveland Browns (9-3) will move into NBC's primetime spot on Dec. 20.

The Cowboys (3-9) and 49ers (5-7) have battled multiple injuries to key players this season, including starting quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo, and are currently last place in their respective divisions, though mathematically Dallas still has a chance to win the NFC East despite being two games behind the Giants and Washington.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the scheduling flex means the Cowboys are not currently slated for any more primetime games. They're set to play at Cincinnati (2-9-1) this Sunday at noon.

