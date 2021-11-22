#LVvsDAL

DeMarcus Lawrence Moving Closer To Return

Nov 22, 2021 at 05:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – DeMarcus Lawrence (injured reserve; foot) will start his 21-day practice window "shortly, in the near future," as the veteran pass rusher moves closer to a return from IR, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

"He's chomping at the bit," McCarthy said.

Once Lawrence is designated to return from IR, he'll start his 21-day practice window and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any time during that stretch.

The Cowboys are on a short week with limited practice time heading into Thursday's home game against the Raiders, so it's probably not enough ramp-up time for Lawrence to be back in the lineup this week. If not Thanksgiving, his next chance to play would be next Thursday, Dec. 2, at New Orleans.

Lawrence had successful surgery in mid-September to repair a foot fracture suffered in practice. He has been ramping up his rehab work with the athletic training staff in recent weeks.

