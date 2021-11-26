O-Line Makes Pre-Game & Mid-Game Changes

"From the beginning of the work week that's where I was going, right tackle," Steele confirmed. "I knew from the beginning."

All of this came only a week after Connor McGovern had replaced Connor Williams at left guard. But if Collins sitting on the bench to start the game was a head scratcher to fans, the confusion only picked up on the third drive of the game when they inserted Collins into the game for Steele at right tackle and Williams into the game for McGovern at left guard despite the offense having scored a touchdown on the previous drive. It appeared the Cowboys were implementing some type of offensive-line-by-committee rotation.

A few drives later Steele and McGovern were back in at their starting positions. Steele did not clarify things after the game.

"I don't know the full reason why," Steele said of why he and McGovern were subbed out and then subbed back in. "They just threw them in there."

Zack Martin said after the game that the in-game rotation was something they knew was coming.

"They had told us over the last couple days they were going to give those guys a series," Martin said. "I think those guys have earned the right to get those snaps."

The Cowboys' offense mostly struggled in the early stages of the game, but did establish a rhythm by the fourth quarter. Still, Steele said that not having Philbin, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol the day of the game, on the sideline was a disadvantage.

"Of course," Steele said of missing Philbin. "That's our o-line coach. We love Philbin. [Assistant O-line coach Jeff] Blasko did a good job filling in. He was missed for sure."

Martin was more direct with his assessment of himself and his peers.