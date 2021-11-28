Big Facts: November To Forget; 3 Trips In A “Road” 

9 / 10

Gone For A While

For just the fourth time in the last 30 years, the Cowboys will be on the road for three straight games, starting this Thursday in New Orleans. However, in all three occasions, the Cowboys were able to make the playoffs in those years. In 1991, the Cowboys went 1-2, only beating Washington in an epic victory that turned the tide of that season. In 1992, the Cowboys were 2-1, only losing at Washington, their last loss of the eventual Super Bowl winning season. In 2006, the Cowboys switched to Tony Romo as the starter and went 2-1 in three road games, only losing at Washington. Here we are, three games on the road, at New Orleans, at Washington and at the Giants.