Big Facts: November To Forget; 3 Trips In A “Road” 

As the Dallas Cowboys enter their yearly Thursday-to-Thursday mid-season swing, there is plenty to clean up after dropping three of their last four games.
Dallas (7-4) aims to rebound following their 36-33 overtime loss to the Raiders as they travel to face the Saints (5-6). New Orleans also enters off a tough loss on Thanksgiving at the hands of the Bills but are expecting some of their key pieces to return from injury.
Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Thursday's matchup with New Orleans at 7:20 CT on FOX and NFL Network.
Here are 10 additional 'big facts' to note ahead of Thursday's matchup with New Orleans at 7:20 CT on FOX and NFL Network.