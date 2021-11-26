Notes: Pollard Keeps It 100; Micah’s Record, More

ARLINGTON, Texas – In two seasons since taking over as the primary kick returner, Tony Pollard has gotten close a few times, getting at least 60 yards four different times. Finally, Thursday, Pollard was able to hit home.
In the third quarter, the Raiders drove 75 yards for a touchdown to establish control of the game with a 24-13 lead.
But the Cowboys answered 13 seconds later via a Tony Pollard 100-yard kickoff return.
The play looked like pure speed by Pollard, but the running back and special teams player explained after the game that it was the result of factoring in how kickoffs had gone prior to that touchdown.
"We did a good job before the kickoff going over the things they were doing that was making it a little tricky for us," Pollard said. "We did a good job adjusting on the fly, changed some things around, and we were able to hit."
Once Pollard was streaking down the sideline with the slightest separation, it seemed apparent that he was not going to be caught.
"Yeah, when I get up front, I try not to look back, and just let my God-given ability takeover and keep running," Pollard said.
-Jonny Auping (11/25)
