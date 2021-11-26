Notes: Pollard Keeps It 100; Micah’s Record, More

1 / 3

Rookie Record

Not only did Micah Parsons come up with what appeared to be a game-changing sack in overtime, but it also put him over the top with some elite company.

Parsons had just one sack Thursday, but he now has nine on the season, surpassing DeMarcus Ware's previous rookie record of eight sacks, set in 2005.

What's amazing about the record, other than the Cowboys still have six games left to play, Parsons hasn't been a full-time rusher, moving back and forth from linebacker to defensive end.

Parsons eluded to the fact both Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence could be returning as early as the next game against the Saints.

"First, we just gotta get healthy, we gotta get everybody back," Parsons said. "We gotta move forward. This game, it's an opportunity to learn and a good opportunity to grow. Doesn't change anything where we're trying to go. At the end of the day, we still gotta finish the football season. Still got New Orleans next week, another good team. That's what we're going to worry about after we do the corrections."

-Nick Eatman (11/25)