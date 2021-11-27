Further Review

Further Review: Thanksgiving Spoiled At The End

Nov 26, 2021 at 06:00 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Further-Review--Thanksgiving-Spoiled-At-The-End-hero

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.

The day after each game this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?

The Warm Up:

Game Time:

What now?

Related Content

news

Further Review: Limping Back From Kansas City

Recap the build-up to the Kansas City game, what the predictions were, how it played out and what to do now after the Cowboys' loss to the Chiefs.
news

Further Review: Dominating Atlanta Start to Finish

Check out the Cowboys media group from the pre-game predictions, in-game analysis and now the aftermath of the Cowboys' blowout win.
news

Further Review: Recapping Debacle Against Denver

Going back to look at the setup for the Broncos game, how it played out and the aftermath of a 30-16 loss to Denver.
news

Further Review: Unlikely Heroes In Primetime

Recap the build-up for Sunday's game in Minnesota and the reaction following the Cowboys' wild comeback over the Vikings.
news

Further Review: A Nail-Biter In New England

Every Monday this season Under Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
news

Further Review: Bullying The Struggling Giants

Let's recap the build-up, the post-game and the aftermath following the Cowboys' win over the Giants Sunday.
news

Further Review: Sacks, Turnovers & The Victory

A quick recap of the build-up to the game and the aftermath of the Cowboys' 36-28 win over Carolina.
news

Further Review: Monday Night Statement Game

Here's a quick recap of the stories and videos on the build-up, the actual game and then the aftermath following the Cowboys' dominant win.
news

Further Review: Cowboys Prove Potential In LA

Here's a quick recap of the Cowboys' thrilling last-second win over the Chargers and the build-up throughout the week.
news

Further Review: Anticipation, Then Heartbreak in TB

From the build-up, to the game, to the aftermath, check out all of the coverage from the Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Bucs.
Advertising