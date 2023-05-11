Deuce Actually "Went To Work" With His Dad  

"We actually rode up here together today," Deuce Vaughn said of his dad. "He dropped me off at the hotel. As I get acclimated to stuff, he'll be up here to help me with whatever I need. It's pretty cool."

And the drive coming to work was really no different, but filled with a motivational plan on how Deuce will not only start his pro career in Dallas, but be able to stay here for years to come.

"We had our conversations like we always do," he said. "Just talking about exactly what it's going to take to make it at this level and what happens when I walked in there and the hard work it takes to make this team and to be successful."

Vaughn is one of eight draft picks, along with 13 other undrafted rookies to attend the minicamp on Friday and Saturday at The Star. The rookies were able to get fitted for their helmets, try on other equipment and meet with the medical team in preparation for the on-field activities.

While there is only one practice scheduled, Vaughn said he's looking at a bigger picture when asked what he wants to accomplish over the next few days.

"I just want to get to know the rookie class and get to the know the guys that I'll be working with the next couple of months," Vaughn said. "Gain the respect from the coaches inside this building and gain the foundation of this playbook from the special teams to the offense. When it's time to go to OTAs, I'll be able to go out there and play fast."

With a name like "Deuce," he obviously would've preferred to wear his college jersey number of 22 or even No. 2, which is issued to Jourdan Lewis. Vaughn certainly understands why Emmitt Smith's number won't be given out to anyone.