Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Deuce Vaughn ready to 'cut it loose' in preseason

Aug 08, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Deuce-Vaughn-ready-to-‘cut-it-loose’-in-preseason-hero
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. — When the Cowboys take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, a lot of eyes will be set on rookie running back Deuce Vaughn.

The 5-foot-5 Swiss Army knife out of Kansas State has proven to be lightning in a bottle for every offense he has ever played for, but it's this final NFL task that stands in front of him moving forward.

For Vaughn, an opportunity to just get on the field is a blessing in its own right.

"Just an opportunity to play football," Vaughn said about what he's looking forward to on Saturday. "Not a lot of guys get this opportunity, so I'm gonna take it and run with it."

Even though he last suited up for Kansas State just seven months ago, it's been a long offseason for Vaughn with the draft process, getting integrated with his new team and getting going at training camp.

"It feels like forever since I've played an actual football game," he said. "Going through the pre-draft, post-draft, OTAs and now training camp, it feels like it's been a long time. I'm excited to get out there. Not only that, but I've built a bond with these guys on the football field playing with me. I'm excited to get out there and go to war with them."

Oddly enough for Vaughn, his new home stadium just so happens to be his favorite venue from his college days at Kansas State and the site of where his first NFL action will be played on Saturday. However, he knows this time will be with a noticeable change on his uniform and on the field.

"AT&T Stadium over my college career was probably my favorite place to play," he said. "Played there twice, last time we got a pretty big time W. I'm super excited to get back into AT&T Stadium, this time with the star on the side of the helmet and a star in the middle of the field. It's gonna be something else."

An opportunity sits in the preseason for Vaughn to make an impact in a relatively unproven running back room as well as in the return game with KaVontae Turpin expected to get rest on special teams in the preseason.

"I guess the biggest thing for me is I can go and cut it loose," he said. "In practice in the first two weeks of training camp, you're still trying to figure out how to practice as a professional compared to college. Now, football is football. You go out there, 11 guys on the football field on your side against another 11 guys. It's football."

Even though Vaughn will be the smallest player on the field on Saturday, and even though it's still "just football" to him, he is ready for the opportunity to take on whatever challenge lays ahead.

"As much as the coaches put on my plate, I'm willing to take it."

Related Content

news

Camp Battles: RB2 Candidates Making Strides

Straight from the campgrounds in Oxnard, don't miss any developments surrounding the Cowboys' preseason and training camp position battles.
news

Luke Schoonmaker on Cowboys camp debut: 'It felt great to play football'

Things are beginning to shape up for the young TEs room in Dallas, with rookie second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker making his training camp debut after battling injury this summer.
news

Gilmore taking on role as veteran teacher for entire team

Stephon Gilmore doesn't shy away from his vault of knowledge and experience, as he has taken it upon himself later in his career to share his mastery with everyone around him.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones 'comfortable' with Aubrey after Vizcaino cut

The kicker competition took an early turn when Tristan Vizcaino was released several days ahead of the first preseason game, but the Cowboys sound confident in Brandon Aubrey.
news

Practice Points: Big opportunities for backup RBs

The Cowboys were down a couple of running backs, including Tony Pollard on Monday. But it gave plenty of reps to other young backs, who filled in nicely. 
news

Cowboys' Ronald Jones to 'miss some time' with groin injury 

As things get sorted at running back for the Dallas Cowboys behind Tony Pollard, Ronald Jones has run into yet another hiccup in his bid for the RB2 role in 2023.
news

Tristan Vizcaino cut; Kicking focus shifts to Brandon Aubrey 

The Cowboys made a big move at kicker on Monday, releasing Tristan Vizcaino, which opens the door for Brandon Aubrey. But the Cowboys could still look to add competition. 
news

The Blueprint: 2023 Cowboys Training Camp Hub

The inaugural and definitive tracker for the Cowboys training camp — news, notes and updates — so be sure to bookmark and visit it often!
news

Chase for perfection, Super Bowl is on for Micah Parsons

Going into his third season, Micah Parsons is chasing a pinnacle that's much higher than what he's already accomplished to this point, and it involves putting a ring on his hand.
news

Malik Hooker elated after receiving Cowboys contract extension: 'It was mandatory I stayed' in Dallas

Yet another impact defensive back has been secured by the Dallas Cowboys, and this time it's Malik Hooker, who is over-the-moon with excitement after landing his 'special' deal. 
news

Practice Points: Safety Returns, Kicker Battle & More

Saturday's practice was streamed live from Oxnard. But here are some of the quick observations from the staff writers.
Advertising