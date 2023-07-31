Training Camp | 2023

Presented by

Dowdle, now fully healthy, aiming to win RB2 spot

Jul 31, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dowdle,-now-fully-healthy,-aiming-to-win-RB2-spot-hero

OXNARD, Calif. — Another day has passed and the running back picture behind Tony Pollard has somehow gotten even murkier with the suspension of Ronald Jones.

However, the group behind Pollard – which includes Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Jones, Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke – has competed fiercely through one week of camp and they brought the physicality on day one in pads on Monday.

Despite uncertainty still following the group, head coach Mike McCarthy took the time on

Monday morning to give praise to two young guys in the room that have taken a step forward so far in training camp.

"I'll tell you, I'm loving Rico [Dowdle]," McCarthy said. "And it's great to have him back. Malik [Davis] has taken that jump that we're looking for. Those two guys have really jumped out."

In catching up with Dowdle after Monday's practice, the fourth-year South Carolina product was encouraged to hear that his boss had good words for him today, but he knows it will all be about staying consistent throughout camp and the preseason.

"Just want to stay on the right track and stay on that good side of him," Dowdle said with a laugh. "Keep doing what the coaches like me doing. Hard work and just try to win a spot. But obviously, that's nice hearing that from Coach McCarthy."

Coming into training camp, Dowdle has been able to grow a close bond with the running back room, but he knows the mission is to compete with them in California in order to earn his main goal in 2023 which is to be the number-two back behind Pollard.

"All of us come out here and compete," he said. "With good competition, I think it's only gonna make us all better. Whoever ends up not here, they would still be better. My goal is to obviously go out there and win it. I want to be the number-two guy. It's the biggest opportunity I've had here since I've been here, so just come out here and work everyday."

A hip injury sustained in the preseason of 2021 and an ankle injury suffered five games into the 2022 season has made Dowdle's journey with the Cowboys a bit rocky, but he's looking to make the most of his extra opportunity in 2023 now that he's fully healthy.

"Right now, I'm just playing a lot faster than last year at this time at the beginning of training camp," he said. "Just out there playing fast and staying on top of everything. Making sure I'm coming out here and I'm fresh. Taking care of my body after the practices and making sure I'm staying healthy."

Dowdle sees the opportunity ahead of him, but he also sees what could happen if he does not end up winning the job.

The NFL has a way of reminding players of how things can change on a dime, and he's out to prove that he can wade through those waters when adversity comes ashore.

"I went undrafted and had to come in with no summer camp, no preseason in my rookie year and earn a spot," he said. "It's the NFL and everyone is here for a reason. You have to earn it and compete for it every year."

Related Content

news

IMPACT: Ronald Jones suspension opens door for young Cowboys RBs

The two-game suspension handed down on veteran running back Ronald Jones might ultimately send shockwaves throughout the RB depth chart behind Tony Pollard.

news

Tyron Smith back to LT in Cowboys camp: 'I'm back to comfortable'

As the Cowboys work to define the starting rotation on their offensive line, it looks more and more as if Tyron Smith will return to the position that made him one of the league's be

news

Practice Points: Williams exits 1st padded-practice

The first padded-practice of training camp was definitely more physical and intense, it also included another injury involving pass-rusher Sam Williams.

news

Ronald Jones suspended for first two games of regular season

First-year Cowboys running back Ronald Jones will sit out the first two games of the regular season for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

news

DaRon Bland working on Year 2 jump for Cowboys: 'I've gotten better'

There is no shortage of headline talent on the Cowboys defense, particularly atop the depth chart of their secondary, and that includes DaRon Bland quietly working to level up in 2023.

news

Opportunity knocking now for Juanyeh Thomas

Description: A surprising name (and number) has garnered attention, safety Juanyeh Thomas earning reps with the first-team defense during training camp workouts.

news

Jake Ferguson on Cowboys talented TE room: 'We're gonna make plays'

There's an expectation that every one of the young tight ends will step up … B1G … for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and Jake Ferguson is likely to lead that charge.

news

Turpin shines at training camp after birth of second child

Fresh off landing back in Southern California on Friday night, KaVontae Turpin shined in his first training camp action on Saturday as he discusses his re-energized feeling coming into 2023.

news

Mike McCarthy 'having fun' as Cowboys play-caller: 'I'm back in my element'

In his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy has been the overseer, but now that he's driving the entire offense, he's operating on Cloud 9 in training camp.

news

Jerry on Zack Martin: 'There's no resolution'

Zack Martin continues to holdout from training camp in hopes of earning a restructured contract, but Jerry Jones said he sees no resolution to his request.

news

Quinn, Parsons want 'prove it' effort from defense in 2023

Dan Quinn and Micah Parsons will be the first to tell you that expectations haven't been met in their first two seasons together, but they feel the pieces sit in front of them to win it all in 2023.

Advertising