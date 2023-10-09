#DALvsSF

Eatman: This 'rematch' wasn't a match after all

Oct 08, 2023 at 11:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Eatman--This-‘rematch’-wasn’t-a-match-after-all-hero
AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Two things were abundantly clear after this game.

The 49ers have gotten much better since defeating Dallas last January. And from the looks of things, the Cowboys have not.

Add those two together and you get exactly what we got Sunday night in San Francisco. The 49ers absolutely steamrolled the Cowboys in a rematch that wasn't really a match.

All week long, it looked as if the Cowboys were ready for the battle. They were mad about the way the last two seasons ended and seemed ready to change the narrative.

But apparently, over here in the Bay Area, the 49ers were just as motivated, if not way more. They brought the fight from the very start of this game, and the Cowboys had no answers at all.

Just go down the list of every aspect of this game and the 49ers were just better.

· To me, this started with an overall mindset. The 49ers just brought the fight. They were more physical. They created turnovers by punching the ball out. Now, let's not say the Cowboys weren't physical in their own right. Early in the game, the defense was the ONLY reason they were somewhat in the game. But as it wore on, it was the Cowboys limping off to the sideline, sometimes to the locker room. It was the 49ers creating the big hits. And when the Cowboys did deliver some big hits, they were flagged for a penalty – one that I think changed the entire game.

· Brock Purdy was magnificent, just as he's been since he took over as the starting quarterback. There's a reason he's 10-0 as a starter, as he made every throw he needed to. On the flip side, Dak Prescott wasn't close to his best at all. He missed a lot of throws, checked the ball down too early at times and just had the wrong reads, especially late in the game when throwing three second-half interceptions.

· The play-calling was another huge difference in this game. The 49ers were masterful in scheming players wide open, even when facing third-and-long situations. The Cowboys had problems all night getting players in the right spots, even in favorable down-and-distances.

· Weapons. That was a big reason the 49ers won this game back in January. And all summer long, that's what I pointed to, wondering if the Cowboys had finally added enough playmakers on offense to compete in a game like this. Well, they were still out-playmakered – if that's even a word. The 49ers have so many options on offense that it's a nightmare to cover them all. But the Cowboys just don't have that. CeeDee Lamb is a great player, but they needed more from him. Needed more from Cooks as well. And Tony Pollard was a non-factor in the running game.

· And let's not give the offensive line a pass here. This was the first game all year they had the starting five intact, but it didn't seem to matter a whole lot. The 49ers were able to get plenty of pressure on Dak, and they don't have to blitz all the time to create it.

· And here's one more thing – the 49ers had the best player on the field and it wasn't McCaffrey, Purdy, Kittle, Deebo, Bosa or Aiyuk. No way. The guy who seemingly dominated this game is the same guy who did it last year and the year before – Fred Warner. He was an absolute beast, making plays in the running game, forcing a fumble and getting an interception, too. The Cowboys think they have a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year in Micah Parsons but by far, Warner was the best on the field.

In every single way, the 49ers were better. And honestly, you don't need the score to be that lopsided to prove it.

If the Cowboys want to be a team that competes for anything this year, they're going to have to prove they can step up when it's time to fight.

But it's hard to have a game with more build-up than this one. And the Cowboys showed once again they aren't the on the 49ers' level. Time will tell if any team in the NFL can compete with the 49ers.

But on this night, the Cowboys were not a match.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb: 'We gotta be complete'

CeeDee Lamb sees offensive production that's been made this season, but he says that they have to remain consistent to win big games.
news

McCarthy, Dak on loss to 49ers: 'A punch in the gut'

There will be a lot of soul-searching by Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys as a whole following the blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
news

Dak Prescott leaning on team culture after loss

After a huge 42-10 loss to San Francisco, Dak Prescott says that the team's brotherhood will be tested now more than ever.
news

Updates: LVE among several Cowboys' injuries

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Don't forget these plays: Momentum-killing penalty

Plays that might get forgotten include a couple of costly penalties on Donovan Wilson and a missed deep ball by Dak Prescott.
news

Gamebreakers: Cowboys who tried to save the day

The battle between the Cowboys and the 49ers was a lopsided one in Week 5, but there were five Cowboys who were seen trying to change the outcome for Dallas.
news

5 Takes: The next 14 days will decide Dallas' identity

In what has been a Jekyll & Hyde five-game effort for Dallas to this point, the Cowboys are at the point now where they need to find their identity before it finds them.
news

Game Recap: Cowboys humbled, 42-10, by 49ers

Hoping to prove they could finally beat their postseason nemesis, the Cowboys instead are once again outmuscled and outplayed in a humbling 42-10 loss to the 49ers.
news

Catch-up: Everything you need for Cowboys-49ers 

All the headlines of the week to preview the Cowboys and 49ers matchup Sunday night. 
news

Spagnola: Boys back in line for this biggie

 "Here we go". Big Game Sunday. A game that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hope to enter with their offensive line finally intact.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

This is the game we've all been waiting for and finally, the Cowboys will get another shot at beating the 49ers, who have ended their season each of the last two years. Here's what the staff writers say will happen come Sunday night. 
Advertising