Effort Questions Crop Up Again For Cowboys

There's plenty of blame to go around for a 17-point loss, not to mention a 3-9 season. But there's no shying away from it: many of these problems center around the Dallas defense, and they have for much of the season.

Baltimore ripped through the Cowboys for 294 rushing yards on Tuesday night. Gus Edwards ran for 101 yards on just seven carries, while Lamar Jackson threw for touchdowns of 38 and 20 yards – in addition to rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown of his own.

After a string of encouraging performances against the likes of Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Minnesota, it was a flash back to the dismal efforts the Cowboys put on tape in the early going of the year.

Back then, Smith and his teammates acknowledged a need to hold themselves to a higher standard. Now heading into the final four games of the season, it seems to be gut check time once again.

"It really presents an opportunity for each individual -- including myself, just all of us – to look in the mirror," Smith said. "Look in the mirror. Understand what you're putting out on tape, what we're putting out on tape and hold ourselves accountable."

It's easy to understand this team's frustration, given the circumstances – a global pandemic, an unprecedented rash of injuries, nine losses in 12 games. Elliott went as far as to say it'd be a problem if someone wasn't frustrated.

"You have to be frustrated. I think if you aren't frustrated, then you don't give a f*," he said. "So I mean I know, everyone in this locker room, in this building is frustrated."

On the bright side, the Cowboys have already fixed this issue once. It's fairly troubling that the same issues are lingering into mid-December, but there is still time to address them before this season comes to a close.