Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

Even With New Staff, It's Kellen Moore's Show

Sep 02, 2020 at 03:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Even-With-New-Staff,-It’s-Kellen-Moore’s-Show-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – It's one of the biggest storylines surrounding this 2020 Dallas Cowboys team.

It's also one of the hardest to gauge from the outside.

Mike McCarthy enters his first season as the Cowboys' head coach with a wealth of knowledge and experience. His offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is entering just his second year at that position – but is also following a season in which he oversaw the NFL's No. 1 offense.

From the day McCarthy was hired, it has been widely speculated how a head coach with decades of experience as an offensive mind might work in harmony with his hotshot young coordinator.

For his part, McCarthy has expressed confidence that it isn't an issue – and he's not shying away from that as the season draws nearer.

"At the end of the day, and I can't state this enough, Kellen Moore -- he's the coordinator, and he's the play caller," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "So he has to be in total confidence and familiarity and comfort in what we've put into all of our installations."

Going all the way back to January, much has been made of the way McCarthy would adapt himself to Moore, who clearly ran a plenty successful offense during the 2019. At the same time, it would be silly to assume McCarthy – a successful offensive coordinator in his own right, long before he became a head coach – would not make his mark on the Cowboys' offense.

McCarthy elaborated on that process Wednesday, acknowledging that football isn't always as complicated as it's made out to be.

"There's common concepts that were run here in the past that I've run for 20-plus years in this league, and then there's concepts that I didn't run in my past that were run here that I think are exceptional, so we'll run those," he said. "And there's some things that I have history in that weren't run here that we put in. That's really what it came down to."

Perhaps most importantly, it sounds like the Cowboys' quarterback is on board. Speaking after McCarthy on Wednesday, Dak Prescott was asked about the sense of continuity with Moore in charge of the offense.

Prescott made it fairly clear how important he thinks that is moving forward.

"I had a talk early on with McCarthy, just the importance of it being Kellen's show and the way that he does things," Prescott said. "The majority of the quarterbacks you look in the league that have had a lot of success have stayed in the same system, so that was the big importance for him, was to keep me and the rest of this offense in the same system and take what we've done over the past few years and grow on that."

None of this is to say the Cowboys' offense can't improve. The Cowboys bogged down at times in the red zone last year. They also notably had a handful of games where their high-powered offense failed to score more than 10 points. There are surely things they can do to improve, whether they come from McCarthy's influence or Moore's continued experience in the offense.

Either way, it sounds like something McCarthy is mindful of, and a balance he's not interested in upsetting.

"I do feel the empowerment of assistant coaches and coordinators is very important," McCarthy said.

"I've gone out of my way to not make Kellen feel like I'm trying to step on his toes because that's not the environment we're going to have here."

Related Content

Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More
news

Dak On Social Justice, CeeDee's Potential & More

Prescott spoke to the media for about 15 minutes via conference call Wednesday. Here are some takeaways from the starting quarterback's chat.
McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status
news

McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status

For the most part, the Cowboys have had fairly good luck with injuries during this shortened training camp.
Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps
news

Trevon Diggs Turning Heads With More Reps

Two and a half weeks into training camp, it's clear why the Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs in the second round.
Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On
news

Zeke: The Most Talented Team I've Been On

Ezekiel Elliott has been part of some fantastic rosters in his young career. So it carries some weight when he says this Cowboys team is the best one he's been on.
Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper
news

Jerry Jones: No Cause For Concern With Cooper

Whatever concerns there may have been about Amari Cooper's health, Jerry Jones cleared them up on Tuesday.
Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time
news

Camp Stars: Jarwin, Wilson Excel One More Time

In what was the final training camp practice before the team hits a regular-season schedule, we look at the standouts on both offense and defense of Monday's practice.
Practice Points: Gallup's Dez Bryant Impression
news

Practice Points: Gallup's Dez Bryant Impression

After practicing at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Cowboys were back inside Ford Center for Monday's evening session. Here's a full notebook from the proceedings.
Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart
news

Projecting The Rest Of The WR Depth Chart

 The top trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb is one of the best receiver groups in the entire NFL. 
Updates: Optimism About Xavier Woods' Injury
news

Updates: Optimism About Xavier Woods' Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' training camp.
Spagnola: "D.T." Making Them Know His Name
news

Spagnola: "D.T." Making Them Know His Name

From the looks of things, better start getting to know D.T.
Thompson Continues to Shine With "Great Camp"
news

Thompson Continues to Shine With "Great Camp"

The short synopsis of most prognosticators' expectations for the Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season is relatively simple: Their explosive offense will score plenty of points, but the defense could be their undoing. 

Advertising