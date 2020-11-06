Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update Ahead Of Sunday

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have been mindful of Ezekiel Elliott's practice reps this week as he deals with a hamstring injury suffered in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott did a little less in Thursday's practice than he anticipated, but the Pro Bowl running back was feeling better Friday as the Cowboys put the finishing touches on their preparation for Sunday's home game against the Steelers.
"We'll take tomorrow and warm him up Sunday (pre-game) just to make sure that he's full go," McCarthy said.
Elliott was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. The Cowboys are scheduled to practice again Saturday.
Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones expressed confidence that Elliott and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee) – also limited in practice this week – will be able to play Sunday.
Elliott injured his hamstring during the Eagles' fumble recovery and return for a touchdown. If he were to be limited in Sunday's game, it would mean more work for second-year veteran Tony Pollard, who had seven carries for a season-high 40 yards against the Eagles.