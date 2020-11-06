Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update Ahead Of Sunday

Elliott was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. The Cowboys are scheduled to practice again Saturday.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones expressed confidence that Elliott and defensive end Aldon Smith (knee) – also limited in practice this week – will be able to play Sunday.

Elliott injured his hamstring during the Eagles' fumble recovery and return for a touchdown. If he were to be limited in Sunday's game, it would mean more work for second-year veteran Tony Pollard, who had seven carries for a season-high 40 yards against the Eagles.