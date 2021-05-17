Fehoko Excited To Work With Veteran WRs

With rookie minicamp out of the way, Fehoko is no longer and intriguing Day 3 prospect – he's an NFL receiver with a lot of work to do. The Cowboys' OTAs are set to begin next week, and it's all of a sudden hard to forget that Fehoko is joining one of the deepest receiver rooms in the league, headlined by the trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

"All these guys are legitimate players in the NFL, sometimes arguably top five in the league," Fehoko said. "Being able to work with them and around them is not only going to help me with my game, but I'm excited. I'm just excited to compete against them. We're going to grow as a team and be a pretty solid wide receiver unit."

It'd be hard to blame a rookie if he was intimidated by the situation. The top of the Cowboys' receiver depth chart is set. Even behind the all-star trio is a duo of highly experienced veterans in Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown – Day 3 draft picks who worked their way onto the roster, themselves.

Fehoko's approach is the opposite, as he said he prefers to think of his new teammates as a valuable resource.

"For me, I look at it as an opportunity to get better," he said. "Working with the best, you surround yourself with the best, so you tend to become the best. I'm just excited to work with them and have the opportunity for that."