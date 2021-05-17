Offseason | 2021

Fehoko Excited To Work With Veteran WRs

May 17, 2021 at 01:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Fehoko-Excited-To-Work-With-Veteran-WRs-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – Simi Fehoko seems to stand out a bit more than your average sixth-round draft pick, for a variety of reasons.

One of them is quite literal. Fehoko, drafted No. 179 out of Stanford three weeks ago, measures up at roughly 6'4, easily making him one of the tallest players in the Cowboys' receiver room.

He's also the only offensive skill player the Cowboys drafted this year, as eight of their 11 selections came on the defensive side of the ball. Throw Fehoko's 4.40 speed and deep threat reputation into the mix, and it's easy to see why he's been a frequent topic of conversation.

"For me, especially in the Stanford offense, I was mainly that take-the-top-off, deep threat type of guy," he said Saturday. "And so for me, just working on getting in and out of my breaks, becoming a more versatile receiver."

With rookie minicamp out of the way, Fehoko is no longer and intriguing Day 3 prospect – he's an NFL receiver with a lot of work to do. The Cowboys' OTAs are set to begin next week, and it's all of a sudden hard to forget that Fehoko is joining one of the deepest receiver rooms in the league, headlined by the trio of Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

"All these guys are legitimate players in the NFL, sometimes arguably top five in the league," Fehoko said. "Being able to work with them and around them is not only going to help me with my game, but I'm excited. I'm just excited to compete against them. We're going to grow as a team and be a pretty solid wide receiver unit."

It'd be hard to blame a rookie if he was intimidated by the situation. The top of the Cowboys' receiver depth chart is set. Even behind the all-star trio is a duo of highly experienced veterans in Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown – Day 3 draft picks who worked their way onto the roster, themselves.

Fehoko's approach is the opposite, as he said he prefers to think of his new teammates as a valuable resource.

"For me, I look at it as an opportunity to get better," he said. "Working with the best, you surround yourself with the best, so you tend to become the best. I'm just excited to work with them and have the opportunity for that."

This is just the beginning of the process. But with that kind of talent teaching him and competing with him, it's a good bet Fehoko is right.

Related Content

news

Golston Wants To Be a "Swiss Army Knife"

With veterans all along the Cowboys' defensive line, Chauncey Golston's goal is to be as versatile as possible as he seeks to find his place in the picture.
news

Practice Points: Big Day For Both Parsons & Wright 

Saturday's practice is certainly far from a game atmosphere but it was a good showing for a couple of players, including top draft pick Micah Parsons. 
news

Why Wright Reached Out To Richard Sherman

Nahshon Wright has nothing but respect for Richard Sherman.
news

Spagnola: The Divine Journey Of Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons is a huge believer in divine intervention.
news

Notebook: Position Switches For Late-Round Picks

The first day of rookie minicamp saw a couple of players lining up at some different positions than they played in college.
news

Parsons Has Wanted To Play With Jaylon For Years

Micah Parsons dominated at AT&T Stadium two years ago. Jaylon Smith noticed. Now Smith and this year's first-round draft pick are teammates.
news

"Strictly Business" For New Pro Kelvin Joseph

Kelvin Joseph was probably prepared for the question, but it was still an impressive answer.
news

Jones: "Systems Go" For Training Camp In Oxnard

While the focus centered on the new players on the field this weekend, Jerry Jones sounds rather confident training camp will happen in California once again. 
news

Cowboys Officially Sign 13 Rookie Free Agents

The Cowboys have officially signed 13 rookie free agents ahead of Friday's start to rookie minicamp.
news

Cowboys Officially Sign 4 Draft Picks Before Camp

The Cowboys officially signed four draft picks on Thursday, including fifth-round pick Simi Fehoko and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna. 
news

Parsons Says He'll Begin Minicamp At Middle LB

Last week, it was rather unknown where Micah Parsons would line up when he gets on the field. Come Friday, the rookie says he is expected to be right in the "middle" of the action.
Advertising