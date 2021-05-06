Fehoko: "No Reason I Can't Be Best WR" In Class

"I relied on my mom for 18 years to do cooking, cleaning, laundry, and all that," Fehoko joked. "I graduated college June 7 and hopped on a plane June 15. I was in Korea and I had to do everything myself. Makes you grow up real fast."

Fehoko, who was an All-Pac-12 selection as a junior at Stanford in 2020, celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary just over a month before graduating. He's ready to show up for his professional career as a football player, but he can admit that he feels a bit like a little kid being drafted by his favorite team.

"My first Halloween costume as a kid was a Cowboys helmet and a Cowboys jersey," Fehoko said while laughing, before adding that he'd have to dig up an old photograph to remember whose jersey he was wearing.

It can be especially important for Day 3 draft picks to treat their opportunities like a job because just maintaining a spot on the active roster is their most immediate goal, and Fehoko says that he is willing to come in and make immediate contributions as a special teams player.

But the former Cardinal was the type of player who could run any route including the ones that take the top off of a defense, and he says he can do that at an elite level. What we saw of him in college, though, is just a taste of what's to come, according to Fehoko. He might not be as young as some of the receivers drafted ahead of him, but he claims to still be a "raw" player.

In fact, for as grounded as Fehoko's life experiences seem to have made him, he doesn't lack a trace of confidence for a fifth-round draft pick.